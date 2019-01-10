search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

5-judge bench of Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case today

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 10, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 8:26 am IST
It is expected to take a call on the frequency of hearings in the case.
The other four judges on the bench are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: File)
 The other four judges on the bench are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will hear the Ayodhya temple-mosque case today.

The other four judges on the bench are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud.

 

It is expected to take a call on the frequency of hearings in the case.

The ruling BJP, some of its allies and right-wing organisations want a special order to enable the start of the construction before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Last year, the Supreme Court refused an early hearing in the case. If the top court, however, decides today on daily or frequent hearing in the case, it can be seen as a shot for the people who are demanding a resolution to the issue for the general elections polls.

The decision on the title suit, pending for six decades and at the heart of India's most politically divisive row, comes amid demands to speed up the plan to build a Ram temple at the site where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood before it was razed by Hindu right-wing activists in 1992.

...
Tags: supreme court, ayodhya dispute, 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp
Location: India, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

KPCC has encroached land worth Rs 12 crore: BJP spokesman

N.R. Ramesh

BBMP slapping fines on shopkeepers who litter

A file picture of illegal shops being demolished in KR Market in Bengaluru —DC

Will Bengaluru have to be relocated?: Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: 2-day meet on forensic sciences begins today

With cyber forensics posing a grave challenge to law enforcement agencies, the government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore to set up a state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratory in the FSL, Madiwala campus.

Cops claim success as Mysuru records 8 per cent less crime

Pix for representation only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham