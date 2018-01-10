search on deccanchronicle.com
TN: Finnish woman tourist found dead in hotel, police suspect drug overdose

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Helea Nea-Emilia along with her boyfriend from Finland have been touring the country since Nov and arrived at Chennai a couple of days ago.
It was suspected that the woman might have consumed excessive alcohol and taken some drug also, but a clear picture on the cause of the death would emerge only after an autopsy, police said. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
Chennai: A 23-year old Finnish woman tourist was found dead in a hotel at Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday in a case of suspected drug overdose, police said.

Helea Nea-Emilia along with her boyfriend Palomaki Alekesi Joel Santeri from Finland have been touring the country since November, 2017 and arrived at Chennai a couple of days ago, they said.

 

"They were staying at a hotel and we got a call that the Finnish woman was lying dead," a police official said. 

A case has been registered and her boyfriend was being questioned as part of the investigations, he said.

It was suspected that the woman might have consumed excessive alcohol and taken some drug also, but a clear picture on the cause of the death would emerge only after an autopsy, he added.

