search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Prayer song in Kendriya Vidyalayas promoting Hinduism? SC to examine

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 10, 2018, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 3:10 pm IST
The petiton was filed by a lawyer whose children also studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya.
The prayer has been sung in more than 1,100 such schools across the country. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The prayer has been sung in more than 1,100 such schools across the country. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to examine whether the Hindi prayer song sung in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools propagates Hinduism and violates the Constitution.

"It is a serious constitutional issue," the court was quoted as saying by NDTV.

 

The court was acting on a petition which argued that the Hindi prayer song sung in the morning assembly propagated a particular religion and that it was in violation of the Constitution.

The petiton was filed by a lawyer whose children also studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya.

“All the students irrespective of their faith and belief, have to compulsorily attend the morning assembly and recite the prayer,” the petition read according to a report in Hindustan Times

The prayer has been sung in more than 1,100 such schools across the country.

The bench headed by Justice RF Nariman issued a notice to the Central government on the matter.

Tags: kendriya vidyalaya schools, hinduism, constitution, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New study dispels notion about mobile phone causing neck pain

Physiotherapists advised that relaxing and staying active should allow people to tackle pain (Photo: AFP)
 

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of her wedding

Markle will be under Kensington Palace after her marriage and posts will be made on her behalf by the communications staff (Photo: AFP)
 

India to play 2 T20Is vs Ireland prior to England series, here's the schedule

The Men in Blue will play two T20s in Dublin against Ireland on June 27 and 29.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Shraddha’s latest tweet to Farhan keeps mystery alive about their relationship status

Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Rock On 2' was a debacle at the box office.
 

Discussing architectural concepts in the postmodern world

Principal architects Manit and Sonali Rastogi share their views on architecture in India, trends and the book itself.
 

CES 2018: Smart undergarments that can control smart homes

The new tech is similar to Google and Levi’s Jacquard jacket — an array of sensors integrated into the fabric.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: Animal welfare board issues 20 revised guidelines for Jallikattu

Animal Welfare Board of India's guidelines also call for 'compulsory' one-day insurance for the event. (Photo: PTI)

Kalburgi murder case: SC notice to NIA, CBI, Maharashtra, K’taka over SIT probe plea

Kalburgi's wife, in her petition, alleged that no substantial probe has been done so far in the murder case of her husband. (Photo: File)

SC doesn't have right to 'make' law: Muslim law board on triple talaq

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. (Photo: File)

Indrani called Peter from spot where Sheena's body was dumped: Driver to court

As per the prosecution’s case Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012. (Photo: PTI/File)

I-T raids jewellery chain Joyalukkas’ stores across country over tax evasion

I-T sleuths raiding 130 premises of Joyalukkas' stores on charges of alleged tax evasion. (Photo: Twitter/@JoyalukkasIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham