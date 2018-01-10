Prayer song in Kendriya Vidyalayas promoting Hinduism? SC to examine

The prayer has been sung in more than 1,100 such schools across the country. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to examine whether the Hindi prayer song sung in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools propagates Hinduism and violates the Constitution.

"It is a serious constitutional issue," the court was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The court was acting on a petition which argued that the Hindi prayer song sung in the morning assembly propagated a particular religion and that it was in violation of the Constitution.

The petiton was filed by a lawyer whose children also studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya.

“All the students irrespective of their faith and belief, have to compulsorily attend the morning assembly and recite the prayer,” the petition read according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The bench headed by Justice RF Nariman issued a notice to the Central government on the matter.