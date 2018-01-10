Narendra Modi says India does not eye anyone’s territory

New Delhi: In what observers see as veiled criticism of the Chinese development assistance model in other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India’s model of giving development aid was not based on “give and take”.

Addressing foreign parliamentarians of Indian origin from across the globe, Mr Modi also said India does not covet the territory of other countries, nor does it wish to exploit the resources of others.

This comment was made as China is furthering its economic influence in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka, resulting in China bagging huge projects amid the skyrocketing debts of some of these nations. The reference to India not eyeing the territory of other nations is also being seen in the context of Chinese territorial disputes with several countries, including Japan, a few Southeast Asian countries and India.

Speaking at the first-ever Persons of Indian Origin Parliamentarian Conference in New Delhi organised by the external affairs ministry, the Prime Minister pitched strong economic “reform for transformation” and “far-reaching policy reforms” as the path on which his government was taking the country forward.

He said his government firmly believed in respect for all faiths and sects, pointing to the country’s “inclusive philosophy”, as seen in the slogan “Sabka saath, sabka vikas” (taking everyone along, with progress for all).