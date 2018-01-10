search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Miyapur scam: ACB, IT department to run parallel probes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jan 10, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Arrested have benami properties running into crores of rupees.
The I-T department will investigate the movable and immovable purchases of the two officials.
 The I-T department will investigate the movable and immovable purchases of the two officials.

Hyderabad: The cases of suspended sub-registrar of Kukatpally R. Srinivas Rao, and sub-registrar of LB Nagar T. Rajesh Chander Reddy, both booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, have been forwarded to the income tax department for investigation. Both have been accused of having assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The I-T department will investigate the movable and immovable purchases of the two officials.

 In the case of suspended officer Srinivasa Rao, the ACB unearthed assets worth Rs 14 crore and arrested him in connection with the illegal transfer of government land in Miyapur, causing a loss of Rs 587 crore to the state exchequer. Rajesh Reddy, LB Nagar sub-registrar, is accused of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 4 crore.

 

A senior ACB officer said that during the investigation it was found that both the accused have benami properties (registered in the name of proxies) running into crores of rupees. The pr-operties were booked in the name of family members and friends. 

The officer said that the income tax department will first check if the benami holders have paid income tax on those properties. If I-T returns have been filed, the punishment for the benami will be limited; he will be charged for being part of the conspiracy.  However, the accused will be book-ed under the Prohibition of Benami Properties Act, and there will be a parallel investigation by the ACB and I-T. 

This is being done to ensure that corrupt public servants cannot escape with a single Prevention of Corruption Act case, but are nailed by several anti-corruption agencies.

Tags: r. srinivas rao, miyapur scam
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Researchers find that ibuprofen tablets affect men's fertility

Researchers discovers a tablet that can affect men's fertility. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Reliving ‘90s: Aamir joins Ajay, Madhuri, Anil as they kick off Total Dhamaal shoot

Aamir Khan giving the Mahurat clap for 'Total Dhamaal' in Mumbai on Monday.
 

CES 2018: Nissan wants you to involve your brain while driving, literally!

The automaker is using specific hardware as well as complex algorithms to detect neurological signals from the human brain, which in turn sends it to the vehicle.
 

Here are 9 ways to sleep better

Expert lists nine ways you can improve the quality of your sleep. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle’s father will walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh urged to bring back sculptures

The sculpture that has been kept in the Archaeology Museum in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: Warden suspended for punishing 2 kids

The hostel warden, who was filmed beating two children of 7th grade from tribal welfare residential hostel in Sangareddy district, (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Parents want teachers’ actions to be recorded

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had issued a notice after the now famous Ryan murder case in Delhi.

K T Rama Rao lays stone for radial roads

As part of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), the government is going ahead with a planned development of 1km on each side of ORR.

Hyderabad: Shortage of cash leaves ATMs dry across the city

The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017 has not only left banks, but also ATMs, dry across the city. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham