search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala CM used Ockhi fund for copter ride, alleges oppn; not wrong, says Vijayan

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Rejecting the charges, Vijayan said such journeys would have to be undertaken by any chief minister and it was a usual practise.
A statement issued by CMO's office had clarified that the helicopter was hired for Vijayan and other ministers' journey on December 26 for a meeting with the central team. (Photo: File)
 A statement issued by CMO's office had clarified that the helicopter was hired for Vijayan and other ministers' journey on December 26 for a meeting with the central team. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Congress and BJP on Wednesday sharpened their attack on the CPI(M)-led Kerala government as an order for payment of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's helicopter ride from the state disaster relief fund kicked off a controversy.

The state government later cancelled the order.

 

The opposition has alleged misuse of the fund meant for Ochki cyclone relief.

The Congress demanded registration of a corruption case over the matter, while the BJP wanted the Centre to monitor utilisation of the Ockhi cyclone relief fund.

The payment to the tune of Rs 8 lakh was for hiring a private helicopter for flying Vijayan from Thrissur to state capital and back on December 26 for a meeting with the visiting inter-ministerial central team, which had come to assess the damage caused by the cyclone which hit the southern coast of the state on November 29-30 last.

Vijayan, also a CPI(M) polit bureau member, was in Thrissur for attending the CPI(M) district conference.

KPCC president MM Hassan said the attempt to divert the state disaster relief fund (SDRF) was not only an irregularity, but amounted to corruption. He demanded that a vigilance case be registered against the chief minister.

In Kochi, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala said it was a "serious lapse" on part of the government.

"It is a highly condemnable act," he said.

"The Chief Minister's Office says it was not kept in the loop on the issue. If so, then what is the need for such an office?" Chennithala asked.

Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan said diverting disaster relief fund was a "heartless" action and a criminal offence.

The chief minister and the CPI(M) cannot absolve themselves now and that it was a "naked misuse of power", he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh, wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking to monitor the utilisation of Ockhi relief fund, a party release said.

The LDF government also came in for criticism from the Latin Catholic Church, to which most of the cyclone-affected fishermen belong.

Church officials said the controversy was a pointer to the possibilities of Ockhi relief fund getting diverted instead of reaching the deserving persons.

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said an explanation had been sought from Revenue Secretary PH Kurien, who had issued the order for the payment.

He also said neither he nor his office was aware of the controversial order.

The government, while cancelling the order, had maintained that it was issued without the knowledge of the chief minister or his office.

A statement issued by CMO's office had clarified that the helicopter was hired for Vijayan and other ministers' journey on December 26 for a meeting with the central team.

That was the reason the State Disaster Management Authority issued the order for the payment from the disaster relief fund, it was stated.

Facing opposition heat over the alleged action, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday sought to play down the controversy, saying there was nothing wrong or unusual about it.

He said when the matter came to his notice on Tuesday evening, he had immediately asked the concerned persons to make the payment from the general administration department (GAD).

"There was nothing wrong in the procedure adopted by the government. This is a usual practise," he said addressing a public meeting organised in connection with the ruling CPI(M)'s district conference in Idukki.

Rejecting the charges, Vijayan said such journeys would have to be undertaken by any chief minister and it was a usual practise.

He also sought to turn the tables, saying a former chief minister had taken a helicopter ride to Idukki while in power and the expense was met from the disaster relief fund then. However, he did not name anyone.

"But, I have decided not to use the SDRF. These things happen normally. There was nothing wrong in it," Vijayan said.

He also flayed the statement of BJP that the Centre should monitor the utilisation of Ockhi relief fund.

Tags: ramesh chennithala, pinarayi vijayan, helicopter, cyclone ockhi, ldf
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

9 signs you could be magnesium deficient

Leafy greens are rich in magnesium. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Scientist Sivan K appointed chairman of ISRO, replaces AS Kiran Kumar

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sivan's appointment as secretary, Department of Space and chairman of Space Commission for a tenure of three years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. (Photo: isro.gov.in)
 

New breast cancer test could help spare women from chemotherapy

Scientists develop breast cancer test that could help spare women from chemotherapy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men enjoy more leisure time than women as they don't help with housework: study

It was also observed that the inequality in leisure time taken by men and women has actually increased over time (Photo: AFP)
 

New study dispels notion about mobile phone causing neck pain

Physiotherapists advised that relaxing and staying active should allow people to tackle pain (Photo: AFP)
 

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of her wedding

Markle will be under Kensington Palace after her marriage and posts will be made on her behalf by the communications staff (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Win-win' situation for India, Iran; Chabahar port issues resolved: Gadkari

Chabahar port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province in the energy-rich Persian Gulf nation's southern coast, lies outside the Persian Gulf and is easily accessed from India's western coast, bypassing Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Scientist Sivan K appointed chairman of ISRO, replaces AS Kiran Kumar

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sivan's appointment as secretary, Department of Space and chairman of Space Commission for a tenure of three years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. (Photo: isro.gov.in)

Modi's doublespeak on 'Make In India' exposed: Cong on Govt's FDI decision

'The prime minister talks of 'Make in India', but now says local sourcing is not required,' Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma says. (Photo: PTI/File)

Will accept 2.44 per cent wage hike: TN transport unions seek talks with govt

As many as 17 trade unions, including those affiliated to the DMK and Left parties, are on an indefinite strike. (Photo: File)

After almost 16 yrs, 2002 Gulberg Society massacre accused arrested

Gulberg Society, a pre-dominantly Muslim colony in Ahmedabad, was attacked by a mob on February 28, 2002, killing 69 persons. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham