search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka govt is anti-Hindu, indulges in vote bank politics: Amit Shah

ANI
Published Jan 10, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Shah further added, the Siddaramaiah govt has deprived people of the state from benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.
BJP President Amit Shah also hailed Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP President Amit Shah also hailed Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday acccused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government of being anti-Hindu.

Addressing the Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatre in Chitradurga, Shah said, "The Siddaramaiah government is indulging in vote bank politics; it is an anti-Hindu government. They have withdrawn all cases against the Social Democratic Party of India, which is an anti-India organisation."

 

"The state government has withdrawn all cases against the criminals of radical group PFI. The salaries of temple priests have been held for four months now," he added.

Shah further said, the Siddaramaiah government in the state had deprived the people of the state from the benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.

"The Modi Government has increased Karnataka share from Rs 88,583 crore (13th Finance Commission) to Rs 2,19,500 crore (14th Finance Commission)," he noted.

Shah also hailed Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, amit shah, karnataka cm, siddaramaiah govt, anti-hindu, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New study dispels notion about mobile phone causing neck pain

Physiotherapists advised that relaxing and staying active should allow people to tackle pain (Photo: AFP)
 

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of her wedding

Markle will be under Kensington Palace after her marriage and posts will be made on her behalf by the communications staff (Photo: AFP)
 

India to play 2 T20Is vs Ireland prior to England series, here's the schedule

The Men in Blue will play two T20s in Dublin against Ireland on June 27 and 29.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Shraddha’s latest tweet to Farhan keeps mystery alive about their relationship status

Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Rock On 2' was a debacle at the box office.
 

Discussing architectural concepts in the postmodern world

Principal architects Manit and Sonali Rastogi share their views on architecture in India, trends and the book itself.
 

CES 2018: Smart undergarments that can control smart homes

The new tech is similar to Google and Levi’s Jacquard jacket — an array of sensors integrated into the fabric.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to reopen 186 cases, set up SIT to monitor probe

The apex court on Wednesday perused the report of the supervisory body which was submitted before it in a leather box with number lock system. (Photo: PTI/File)

Prayer song in Kendriya Vidyalayas promoting Hinduism? SC to examine

The prayer has been sung in more than 1,100 such schools across the country. (Photo: Representational/File)

Tamil Nadu: Animal welfare board issues 20 revised guidelines for Jallikattu

Animal Welfare Board of India's guidelines also call for 'compulsory' one-day insurance for the event. (Photo: PTI)

Kalburgi murder case: SC notice to NIA, CBI, Maharashtra, K’taka over SIT probe plea

Kalburgi's wife, in her petition, alleged that no substantial probe has been done so far in the murder case of her husband. (Photo: File)

SC doesn't have right to 'make' law: Muslim law board on triple talaq

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham