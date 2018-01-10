search on deccanchronicle.com
For moral police, social media new platform against ‘love jihad’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M B GIRISH
Published Jan 10, 2018, 3:26 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 4:21 am IST
Bajrang Dal activists warn Hindu girls against falling in love with boys of other religions.
Representational image
 Representational image

Chikkamagaluru: If politicians are now using social media to campaign in the run-up to the coming elections, the so-called “ moral police”  also appear to be using it to “save” young girls from “jihadi” elements.

On Tuesday a message in Kannada by a Bajrang Dal activist , posted on social networking sites,  warning Hindu girls against falling in love with boys of other religions and telling them they would be  beaten up if  they were caught in their company, went viral in Mudigere.

 

 “You may have hundreds of reasons to give, but we do not want them. Our aim is to protect the Hindu religion,” reads the message that  ends with “Dhramo Rakshathi Rakshithaha” (Religion will protect those who protect religion). It was signed by the Bajrang Dal, Mudigere.

 Defending the posting,  Mr Tudukur Manjunath, district convenor of the Balrang Dal , argued his outfit member responsible for it was doing the right thing in warning Hindu girls against falling for boys of other religions. 

“He may have posted it out of concern for the Hindu girls, who are falling prey to  love jihad, a trap laid by Muslim youth.  The girls are later given talaq, leaving many of them on the streets,” he claimed.

“Bajrang Dal has taken the onus of guiding society in the right direction  and creating awareness among Hindu girls against love jihad is a part of this,” he added.  He agreed that the post should not have threatened violence against the girls. Meanwhile, a senior police officer told the Deccan Chronicle that they would not allow moral policing in the district and suitable action would be taken in the matter.

Tags: social media
Location: India, Karnataka




