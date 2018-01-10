search on deccanchronicle.com
1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to reopen 186 cases, sets up SIT to monitor probe

Published Jan 10, 2018
Updated Jan 10, 2018
The apex court said the supervisory body, appointed by it has found that out of 241 cases, 186 cases were closed without investigation.
The apex court on Wednesday perused the report of the supervisory body which was submitted before it in a leather box with number lock system. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a re-investigation of 186 cases closed earlier by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The apex court said it would constitute a fresh three-member SIT, to be headed by a former high court judge, to monitor probe into the cases, that followed the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked the Centre to suggest names on Wednesday itself for its consideration and appointment in the proposed SIT.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said the proposed committee will be headed by a former high court judge and consist of one retired and one serving police officer.

It also made it clear that the retired police officer shall not be below the rank of DIG at the time of his superannuation.

The apex court said the supervisory body, appointed by it has found that out of 241 cases, 186 cases were closed without investigation.

The apex court on Wednesday perused the report of the supervisory body which was submitted before it in a leather box with number lock system.

Tags: 1984 anti-sikh riots, 1984 anti-sikh riots case, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




