Poachgate accused Nandu arrested, Bharati gets bail in passport case

Published Dec 9, 2022, 7:01 am IST
 Though the High Court had granted them bail on December 1, their release was delayed as the formalities were not completed. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Poachgate accused Kore Nandu Kumar and Ramachandra Bharati came out on bail on Thursday, but were immediately arrested by the Banjara Hills police in connection with other cases pending with them. They were later produced before the court, which remanded Nandu Kumar to judicial custody and granted bail to Ramachandra Bharati.

Though the High Court had granted them bail on December 1, their release was delayed as the formalities were not completed. On Wednesday, D.P.S.K.V.N. Simhayaji was released after he submitted sureties and personal bond. Nandu Kumar and Bharati were released on Thursday after furnishing the bail conditions.

Nandu Kumar has several cheating cases against him and Ramachandra Bharati has been accused of holding double passports, forged Aadhaar cards and driving licences.

Upon their arrest, they were sent for medical checks and produced before the court for judicial remand.

The court sent Nandu Kumar to judicial remand and released Bharati on bail. However as sureties were not furnished on his behalf, Bharati was shifted to prison again. He might be released on Friday, after furnishing sureties.

