Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru court vacates temporary injunction on sale of book on Tipu Sultan

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2022, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 2:34 pm IST
Bengaluru: A temporary stay on the sale of a new book on Tipu Sultan written by Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa was vacated by a court here on Thursday.

Additional City Civil and Sessions judge J R Mendonca vacated an earlier temporary incubation issued by the court against the author of 'Tipu Nija Kanasugalu', its publisher Ayodhya Publication and printer Rashtrotthana Mudranalaya.

The earlier injunction, however, did not prevent the respondents from printing the book at their risk and storing the ones which are already printed.

On Thursday, the court dismissed the suit against the book filed by former chairman of the District Wakf Board Committee and Bengaluru resident BS Rafiulla.

The next hearing of the case will take place on January 23, 2023.
The suit claimed the book “contains wrong information without any support or justification from history” which hurt the feelings of the Muslim community.

Tags: tipu sultan, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


