Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SANJAY KAW
Published Dec 9, 2020, 1:08 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2020, 1:08 am IST
Protesters also blocked railway tracks at several places in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha
Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)
NEW DELHI: Life was disrupted in several parts of the country on Tuesday as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed, transport was affected and protesters squatted on key roads and rail tracks in response to a nationwide bandh called by farmers’ unions in protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocked key roads during their four-hour “chakka jam” protest from 11 am. Protesters  also blocked railway tracks at several places in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

Emergency services and banks, however, functioned as usual during the pan-India shutdown, backed by about 15 Opposition parties and several trade unions. The major impact of the protests, which were peaceful, was felt not only in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, but also in Odisha, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand. In Rajasthan, where “mandis” were closed but shops remained opened, there were reports of clashes between workers of the state’s ruling Congress and the BJP.

 

In the national capital, where most main markets were open but app-based cabs were off the roads, tension spiralled when the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Delhi Police had put chief minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest. City police denied the claim but the party stuck to its guns and said the move was a response to Mr Kejriwal meeting protesting farmers at the Singhu border, the main access point for those coming to the city from Punjab. “No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence... When our MLAs went to meet the chief minister they were beaten and thrown on the streets,” said party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

 

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah described the shutdown as a show of strength by the farmers. “We are standing by our demand that we want a complete repeal of the three laws and will not accept any cosmetic changes. If our demands are not met, we are ready to take our agitation to the next level,” Mr Mollah said.

Tags: chakka jam, bharat bandh, rail roko


Police uses water cannons to stop farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm laws, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (PTI)

The court said the government should come out clearly as to what safety precautionary measures are being taken to protect data gathered from property owners on Dharani portal.

Shops and establishments remained closed in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the striking farmers in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (DC Picture by P.Surendra)

Large number of people reach the Mee Seva centres to apply for the Rs 10000 flood relief, only to find them locked. The Mee Seva centres notified public that they were unable to verify the claimants and that GHMC officials will verify the same by reaching their homes and credit the relief amount into the bank accounts of people at Musheerabad.( DC Image: SSR)

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

Michelle Obama
 

News
 

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
Police uses water cannons to stop farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm laws, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (PTI)

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (PTI)

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Shivaji, a resident of Nigave village of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

Security personel stand gurad beside an underground tunnel near the international border in Samba sector, suspected to have been used by terrorists killed in a recent encounter in Nagrota, in Jammu district. (PTI)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)
