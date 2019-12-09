Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 UP Cabinet gives nod ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP Cabinet gives nod for setting 218 fast-track courts for rape, crimes against minor

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 5:08 pm IST
At present, the state has 81 fast-track courts to hear cases related to women, Pathak told PTI.
State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that of total, 144 courts would hear cases of rape, while 74 courts would hear cases in which the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been slapped. (Photo: File)
 State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that of total, 144 courts would hear cases of rape, while 74 courts would hear cases in which the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been slapped. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Amid increasing reports of crime against women in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to set up 218 new fast-track courts, many of them to hear cases of sexual offences against children.

State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that of total, 144 courts would hear cases of rape, while 74 courts would hear cases in which the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been slapped. At present, the state has 81 fast-track courts to hear cases related to women, Pathak told PTI. Now, the cases of rape would get transferred to the new fast-track courts, he said.

 

"The UP Cabinet has decided that 218 fast-track courts will be set up for the hearing of cases of rape and crimes committed on children," he said. He said 218 posts of additional session judge have been created for the new fast-track courts. Posts for other court staff will also be created. He said 60 per cent of the cost will be borne by the Centre and the remaining 40 per cent by the state government.

"An estimated expenditure of Rs 75 lakh will be incurred on each of the new fast-track courts," Pathak said. As of now, over 42,000 cases of crimes committed against children are pending in courts, while the number of cases of rape and sexual assault pending is more than 25,000.

When asked whether the death of the Unnao rape victim prompted the UP government to take this step, Pathak said, "The setting up of courts was to eventually happen, but we showed extra swiftness and expedited the process. This has been done seeing the current scenario in the country".

The move by the UP government comes days after a 23-year-old Unnao woman, who was allegedly raped last year, was set ablaze. She succumbed to the injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night. The death led to nationwide outrage, with her family members demanding that the perpetrators be "chased and killed" as in the Hyderabad police encounter with four men accused in a similar case.

Opposition parties accused the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh of failing to provide security to victims of sexual violence. Five men, including the two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested after she was set ablaze. One of them was out on bail for the same crime. Pathak said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern at the cabinet meeting over crime against women. Several other cases of crime against women have also been reported in the state in recent days.

A teenager was allegedly raped and set ablaze in Sambhal district, days before the Hyderabad case. She died in hospital. In Muzaffarnagar district, a 30-year-old woman faced an acid attack by four men for refusing to withdraw a rape complaint. A man allegedly raped his daughter in Bahraich and in Bijnor another man was accused of raping his niece. A man was arrested in Pratapgarh for allegedly raping a 14-year-old deaf girl.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: crime, rape, crime against minor, pocso act
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that at least 43 people were killed in Filmistan's Anaj Mandi area. (Photo: PTI)

NHRC seeks report in 'catastrophic' Anaj Mandi fire, issues notices to Delhi govt

'As a father of two daughters, the incident left me deeply agonized. As a father, how should I react to such incidents? What sort of punishment would give a parent relief? We should think about it,' the Chief Minister said. (Photo: File)

'Hats off to KCR, cops': Jagan Reddy lauds Telangana encounter

'I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion,' Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

'Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler, David Ben-Gurion': Owaisi on CAB

Shashi Tharoor (Cong) opposed The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill at the introduction stage saying, the provision of automatic death penalty was against the law. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill introduced in LS, aims to promote safety on water



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC partially lifts ban on construction in Delhi-NCR, allows It from 6 am to 6 pm

The top court had highlighted the problem of

Wait for Delhi HC's order: SC on plea filed in connection with Tis Hazari clash

The plea claimed that after police firing on lawyers at Tis Hazari court on November 02, some alleged incident of lawyer and cop attacks have taken place due to an altercation between the two. (Photo: ANI | File)

Delhi HC refuses to pass directions to Centre to link social media with Aadhaar

'If such type of direction for linkage of Aadhaar, PAN or Voter ID is ordered by the court, there may be a situation where data of genuine account holder (who are 80 per cent of the total) will also go in a foreign country, which may be unnecessary,' the court said. (Photo : File | Representational)

'Give citizenship to immigrants, but no voting rights for 25 years': Sanjay Raut

'The Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed because the Sikh, Hindus in the neighbouring countries are troubled. But Amit Shah had said that all infiltrators will be thrown out from the country, we want the number of immigrants removed in the last six months,' Raut said. (Photo: File)

Cong, JD(S) 'disqualified' in people's court: BJP after K'taka by-poll results
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham