Rajini mandram to keep away from polls

Chennai: The Rajini Makkal Mandram on Sunday announced the superstar has decided against supporting any political party in the local body elections. The manram members will not canvass for any party or candidate in the polls, it said and threatened legal action against anyone misusing its name and flag during the campaign for the polls on December 27 and 30 in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Rajini’s long-time friend and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan too has announced his party would not contest polls to rural local bodies, reiterating that his goal has been to win the 2021 Assembly elections and form the government. Besides, it has become clear that people are not expecting anything substantial from these civic polls.

Friend Rajinikanth had announced his intent to launch into politics on December 31, 2017 but has not done anything substantial to show he would carry out his promise. He too has said the 2021 Assembly election is his target. Nevertheless, millions of his diehard fans are waiting eagerly for the conversion of the manram into a political party — they have even designed the party flag.

Detractors, including AIADMK seniors, have rubbished the suggestion that these two big stars and their politics would make any major impact on the Tamil Nadu political scene. They have poked fun at Rajini, saying he would make some political noises only at the time of release of his new film.

In proclaiming his decision to keep off the elections to local bodies, the manram in its statement made clear its beloved leader has not offered his support to anyone for the upcoming civic polls in Tamil Nadu. It also said legal action would be taken if anyone canvassed votes using its name, flag or the actor’s name or photograph.

On December 7, the State Election Commission issued a fresh notification for elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30.

The SEC left behind nine districts where the Supreme Court, in its verdict on Friday, had directed the completion of the delimitation exercise in four months.

The polls, however, appear to be hanging in balance as the DMK, immediately after the new notification, said it had no other option but to again move the court over completion of the delimitation exercise and quota for SC/STs and women in accordance with the apex court’s directive.