Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 Rajini mandram to ke ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajini mandram to keep away from polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 1:41 am IST
It also said legal action would be taken if anyone canvassed votes using its name, flag or the actor’s name or photograph.
Rajinikanth
 Rajinikanth

Chennai: The Rajini Makkal Mandram on Sunday announced the superstar has decided against supporting any political party in the local body elections. The manram members will not canvass for any party or candidate in the polls, it said and threatened legal action against anyone misusing its name and flag during the campaign for the polls on December 27 and 30 in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Rajini’s long-time friend and Makkal Needhi  Maiam chief Kamal Haasan too has announced his party would not contest polls to rural local bodies, reiterating that his goal has been to win the 2021 Assembly elections and form the government. Besides, it has become clear that people are not expecting anything substantial from these civic polls.

 

Friend Rajinikanth had announced his intent to launch into politics on December 31, 2017 but has not done anything substantial to show he would carry out his promise. He too has said the 2021 Assembly election is his target. Nevertheless, millions of his diehard fans are waiting eagerly for the conversion of the manram into a political party — they have even designed the party flag.

Detractors, including AIADMK seniors, have rubbished the suggestion that these two big stars and their politics would make any major impact on the Tamil Nadu political scene. They have poked fun at Rajini, saying he would make some political noises only at the time of release of his new film.

In proclaiming his decision to keep off the elections to local bodies, the manram in its statement made clear its beloved leader has not offered his support to anyone for the upcoming civic polls in Tamil Nadu. It also said legal action would be taken if anyone canvassed votes using its name, flag or the actor’s name or photograph.

On December 7, the State Election Commission issued a fresh notification for elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30.

The SEC left behind nine districts where the Supreme Court, in its verdict on Friday, had directed the completion of the delimitation exercise in four months.

The polls, however, appear to be hanging in balance as  the DMK, immediately after the new notification, said it had no other option but to again move the court over completion of  the delimitation exercise and quota for SC/STs and women in  accordance with the apex court’s directive.

...
Tags: actor rajinikanth
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

In this December 2018 photo then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy flagged off 911 police patrol two wheeler vehicles for the city police and traffic police at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: Shortage of staff affecting women’s safety?

The piazza culture of Federation Square leads often to the witnessing of fancy events - flash mobs as well as protest music - all in the course of a day.

Vibrant Victoria has much to delight visitors

Desire Society volunteers holding extracurricular activity with children in Bengaluru

Desire Society: No child should live life of a HIV-positive

Kamal Haasan

MNM to boycott TN panchayat polls: Kamal Haasan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Shortage of staff affecting women’s safety?

In this December 2018 photo then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy flagged off 911 police patrol two wheeler vehicles for the city police and traffic police at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: KPN)

Desire Society: No child should live life of a HIV-positive

Desire Society volunteers holding extracurricular activity with children in Bengaluru

ED may book Allahabad HC judge

The decision to debar was challenged by the trust before the Supreme Court through a writ petition, they added.

NDA govt committed to amend IPC: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

I am going to die, no way to escape: Delhi fire victim's last call

The NDRF crew carry out rescue operation at the factory in Rani Jhansi Road where a major fire broke out in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham