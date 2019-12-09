Police does not arrest TRS leaders who burnt man

Locals confirmed that the two men, along with their gang, were at a wedding at the Malla Reddy function hall the night of Saturday, a day after they first attacked the watchman and sexually assaulted his wife.

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Hyderabad City Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy visited the Gandhi Hospital to check on the health of the watchman on Sunday.

The watchman was burnt by a gang led by two well-connected local TRS leaders and goons, T. Madhav Reddy and S. Madhav Reddy, in Old Bowenpally, a day after he was first attacked and his wife sexually assaulted. He suffered over 45 per cent body burns but the Bowenpally police has not made any arrests so far.

Speaking to the media after consulting about the health of the watchman, Mr Mallu Bhatti, strongly condemning the incident, said that all those who are involved in the sexual assault on the victim’s wife and attempted to murder him were be severely punished.

“The TRS’s local leaders, both of them named Madhav Reddy, using their political clout, along with their followers and goondas, broke the fence wall of an open plot and removed it illegally. They not only burnt the watchman by pouring petrol on him but had earlier assaulted his wife. They had undressed her. Yet, in this case, the Hyderabad police has acted irresponsibly by still not apprehending the politically-connected accused,” said Mr Mallu Bhatti.

With each passing day, the atrocities of the ruling party leaders have been increasing but the police is failing to stop it or refuses to take any action when common people go to complaint, he said.

“After suffering such near-fatal burns, the watchman is struggling between life and death. The police should take necessary actions and punish the culprits, including the TRS leaders in this case,” he said.

“The should be given better treatment and all expenses for it should be borne by the government, Mr Mallu Bhatti demanded. “His condition is very critical. He deserves and must get better care.”

Earlier, when the watchman was brought to the Gandhi Hospital, the hospital refused to admit him saying they did not have beds. After some onlookers joined in a mild protest, a Good Samaritan called a minister and asked him to make a recommendation, post which, the hospital admitted him.

Meanwhile, officers of the Bowenpally police have still made no headway in the investigation. They acknowledged that they had the relevant CCTV footage of the crime by the local TRS goons but said they could not find them.

Locals confirmed that the two men, along with their gang, were at a wedding at the Malla Reddy function hall the night of Saturday, a day after they first attacked the watchman and sexually assaulted his wife. A local TRS corporator, Mr Goud, had invited them, along with other party workers, for celebrations.

The two leaders and their gang had drinks at the wedding for several hours, during which a cop from the Bowenpally police informed them that the watchman and his wife had registered a complaint against the duo. Both namesake goons – Madhav Reddy – flew into a rage and burnt the watchman in an attack later that night.

When asked for an update on their investigation, the Bowenpally police said there was no delay from their side. They were critical of Deccan Chronicle for reporting the matter, when “no other media was bothered about it.”

A senior officer tried to intimidate a DC staffer but when questioned refuted that there was pressure on him from senior TRS leaders.