Odisha rape case: CRPF jawan held

BHUBANESWAR: A CRPF jawan has been arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the sensational Puri gang-rape case. A special police squad took the jawan, Bulu Barik, into custody from Rayagada.

Another person Rama Chandra Pradhan of Aliaputu village in Brahmagiri area of Puri district was arrested in the same case on Friday. Earlier, Jeetendra Sethy, a dismissed police constable, and Rajesh Sethy were taken into custody for the gang rape.

A case has been registered against these four under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Their victim, a 17-year-old minor girl, was allegedly gang raped inside a police quarter near Jhadeswari Club in Puri town on December 2.

Recounting her ordeal, the girl told media persons: “I was returning to Kakatpur in a bus from Bhubaneswar. I alighted at Nimapara bus terminal to have food and missed the bus. While waiting for another bus, a person introduced himself as a policeman by showing his identity card and offered help.”

The person was joined in by three others. The victim said they took her to a police quarter in Puri, where two of them raped her.