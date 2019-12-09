Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 'Nobody should ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Nobody should tamper with the basic spirit of Constitution': Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
The Constituent Assembly met for the first time on December in 1946.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tributes to the founding fathers of the Constitution and said nobody should tamper with the basic spirit of the Constitution.

The Constituent Assembly met for the first time on this day in 1946.

 

"On this day in 1946, the Constituent Assembly met for the first time. My tribute to the founding fathers who created India's Constitution. We must never tamper with the basic spirit of what is written in this great document," Banerjee tweeted.

The Constituent Assembly (elected for an undivided India) met for the first time in New Delhi on this day in 1946 in the Constitution Hall which is now known as the Central Hall of Parliament House.

 

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, constituent assembly, constitution
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


