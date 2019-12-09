Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 K'taka poll res ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka poll results message for all states where anyone betrays public mandate: PM

ANI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
Modi also spoke about the political tussle that the state of Karnataka had witnessed soon after the assembly election results.
Modi said, "Today people of Karnataka have proved that Congress and JD-S won't be able to betray them. ' (Photo: ANI)
 Modi said, "Today people of Karnataka have proved that Congress and JD-S won't be able to betray them. ' (Photo: ANI)

Hazaribagh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked Congress and JD-S while citing the result trends of Karnataka by-polls and asserted that the people of Karnataka had witnessed corruption and 'laxity in development' during tenure of Congress-JD(S) government and hence have voted BJP.

He also said that the by-polls results of this state were a message for all those states where anyone betrays public mandate.

 

The Prime Minister's comments came at a time when BJP was leading in as many as nine seats of Karnataka in by-poll results and has emerged victorious on three.

Speaking at an election rally here, Modi said, "Today people of Karnataka have proved that Congress and JD-S won't be able to betray them. This is a message for all states of the country that if someone will go against the public mandate and betray people, the citizens will punish them at the first opportunity".

Modi also spoke about the political tussle that the state of Karnataka had witnessed soon after the assembly election results.

"Earlier the people gave mandate to BJP to form the government but Congress played behind the curtain and managed to stop the BJP government formation. But today people gave them punishment as BJP candidates are either winning or leading in most of the seats in the bye-elections," the Prime Minister said.

"I pay gratitude to the people of the state for choosing stability and development by showing confidence in the BJP," he added.

As of now, the BJP has won three seats and is leading on nine, while the Congress is leading on two seats and an Independent candidate on one.

The elections were held for 15 Assembly seats which were left vacant after the legislators resigned in July, triggering the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition and paving the way for the BJP to come to power.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, jharkhand assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'On this day in 1946, the Constituent Assembly met for the first time. My tribute to the founding fathers who created India's Constitution. We must never tamper with the basic spirit of what is written in this great document,' Banerjee tweeted. (Photo: File)

'Nobody should tamper with the basic spirit of Constitution': Mamata Banerjee

In view of multiple protests, entry, exit of Delhi’s 3 metro stations closed

It is important to note that the Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre. (Photo: ANI)

'Citizenship bill not even .001 per cent against minorities,' says Amit Shah

Naidu and his party colleagues wore onion garlands around their necks and protested at the fire station near the state secretariat in Venkatapalem village here. (Photo: ANI)

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu protests against onion price hike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In view of multiple protests, entry, exit of Delhi’s 3 metro stations closed

'Invisible Hindu-Muslim partition': Sena raises concern over Citizenship bill

The Sena, which has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha, also pointed out that most of the states from the North East region have opposed the CAB along with Bihar where the BJP is sharing power with the JD(U), and West Bengal. (Photo: File)

BS Yediyurappa celebrates with son as trends show BJP leading in K'taka by-polls

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrated the early leads with his son BY Vijayendra who sought his father's blessings and greeted him with sweets. (Photo: ANI)

People accepted defectors, we accept defeat: Shivakumar on K’taka bypolls

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat. I don't think we have to be disheartened.” (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment bill in Lok Sabha

The bill, to be introduced in the afternoon by Shah, has evoked mixed reactions from the various sections of the society and the political parties. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham