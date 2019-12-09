Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 Karnataka bypolls co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka bypolls counting today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Polling was held on December 5 which saw a voter turnout of 67.91 per cent.
Bengaluru: Counting of votes of the crucial state Assembly bypolls to 15 seats will be taken up on Monday which will decide the fate of the four-month-old B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government which has to win at least seven seats to secure a clear majority in the Assembly.

The counting will begin at 8 am at 11 centres and all the results are likely to be out by the afternoon, election officials said. The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to the collapse of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power. 

Twelve of the 15 seats were held by the Congress and three by the JD(S).Even after the results, the assembly will still have two vacant seats, where bypolls were not held due to pending litigation in the high court.

Tags: b.s. yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


