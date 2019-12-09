Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 Job losses may sink ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Job losses may sink BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Dec 9, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Even at political rallies, there is a concerted attempt by the opposition alliance to focus only on local issues.
It is clear that unemployment and economic distress would be one of the key issues in these Assembly polls and the Opposition alliance is milking it to the fullest.
 It is clear that unemployment and economic distress would be one of the key issues in these Assembly polls and the Opposition alliance is milking it to the fullest.

Khijri (Jharkhand): It is 3.30 pm on a winter afternoon and a rag-tag bunch of local residents have assembled for a Congress rally to be addressed by star campaigner Shatrughan Sinha in Tatisilawai here. Soon when it is announced that the actor is about to reach, the crowd swells up to a few hundred.

On the face of it, it appears that star power of the leader is the reason for the pull. But as one probes deeper, tales pour out of how factory after factory in this industrial area has either been shut down or is facing closure, rendering a large section of the population jobless. Many in the crowd would like to give the Congress a chance this time.

 

One hears similar stories from other industrial areas of the state.

It is clear that unemployment and economic distress would be one of the key issues in these Assembly polls and the Opposition alliance is milking it to the fullest.

Whether it is organising a press conference by former finance minister P. Chidamabarm on the economic downturn or wearing onion garlands at regular briefings, the Congress has stuck to its carefully crafted strategy of focussing only on local issues and not letting the narrative drift to Ram mandir or the abrogation Article 370 in Kashmir.

Even at political rallies, there is a concerted attempt by the opposition alliance to focus only on local issues.

“There are swathes of areas in which people have faced huge job losses. Many employed have committed suicide. The BJP has to be held accountable for this,” Belas Tirkey, local Congress leader and president of the Adivasi Congress said, addressing a rally in Khijri from where Congress’ Rajesh Kachchap is taking on sitting BJP MLA Ramkumar Pahan.

Ashok Kumar, a local resident who works at the Martin Burn Limited factory, one of the few functioning production units in the area, said, “people have lot of grudges against Rameshwar Pahan. Though he himself was an ex-employee of Martin Burns, he has done little for the people of this constituency. We are open to giving the Congress a chance in these polls.”

The Congress, which is fighting in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha of Hemant Soren and the RJD, is contesting a total of 31 seats.

Sundari Tirkey, another local leader and former president of Ranchi district Congress, who had contested the polls last time, said that though the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance considered itself stronger in rural and tribal areas, the results from semi-urban localities would also throw up surprises for the BJP.

On similar lines, Jharkhand Congress spokesperson, Alok Dubey, said, “the alliance is well on its way to form the government in Jharkhand this time.”

The key though remained in avoiding any direct personality clash with Mr Narendra Modi.

A senior AICC functionary, who has been deputed to the state, told this newspaper that instead of challenging Mr Modi, the focus has to be on local issues and incompetence of the state government, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is himself facing a tough battle in his Jharkhand east constituency.   

...
Tags: shatrughan sinha


Latest From Nation

Rajinikanth

Rajini mandram to keep away from polls

Desire Society volunteers holding extracurricular activity with children in Bengaluru

Desire Society: No child should live life of a HIV-positive

Kamal Haasan

MNM to boycott TN panchayat polls: Kamal Haasan

Another person Rama Chandra Pradhan of Aliaputu village in Brahmagiri area of Puri district was arrested in the same case on Friday.

Odisha rape case: CRPF jawan held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fire in Tirumala laddu kitchen

Devotees watch as a fire blazes in the potu (kitchen) at Tirumala where boondi is prepared for the laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara.

Protesters say Citizenship Amendment Bill distorts idea of India

Protesters hold placards against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, on Tank Bund. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

National Green Tribunal sets deadline for Musi river cleanup

National Green Tribunal (Photo: PTI/File)

27 students across 10 IITs ended lives in five years: RTI

As per the data, IIT Madras tops the list with suicides by seven students during this period. (Photo: File)

PM meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital

The Prime Minister arrived at the Ruby Hall Clinic, where Shourie is admitted, around 6 pm. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham