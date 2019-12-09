Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 'Hats off to KC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Hats off to KCR, cops': Jagan Reddy lauds Telangana encounter

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 6:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 7:16 pm IST
In some countries, the Andhra CM claimed, perpetrators of such crimes would be instantly shot dead.
'As a father of two daughters, the incident left me deeply agonized. As a father, how should I react to such incidents? What sort of punishment would give a parent relief? We should think about it,' the Chief Minister said. (Photo: File)
 'As a father of two daughters, the incident left me deeply agonized. As a father, how should I react to such incidents? What sort of punishment would give a parent relief? We should think about it,' the Chief Minister said. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and that state police over the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian being shot dead in an alleged encounter.

The chief minister also announced that his government would introduce a Bill in the ongoing session of the Legislature to enact a strong law to ensure speedy trial of cases of atrocities against women, with appropriate punishment.

 

Jagan, in an emotion-filled speech on women safety in the State Assembly, advocated the need for stronger laws that would ensure speedy trial of cases against women and award of exemplary punishment.

"As a father of two daughters, the incident left me deeply agonized. As a father, how should I react to such incidents? What sort of punishment would give a parent relief? We should think about it,'' the Chief Minister said.

"The incident happened. The media showed the wrong committed. Later the Telangana government reacted. Hats off to KCR and Telangana police officers," Jagan remarked. In the same tone, the Chief Minister found fault with those crying over human rights.

"If the hero in a movie kills someone in an encounter, we all clap and say the movie is good. If a daring person does that in real life...someone will come down from Delhi in the name of the National Human Rights Commission. They will say this is wrong, it should not happen like that. And they question why did they do this," Jagan said.

"We are witnessing such questions raised. Our laws are in such terrible state. We brought in the Nirbhaya Act after the incident in New Delhi but even after seven years, the guilty in that case have not been handed over punishment till date," the chief minister lamented.

In some countries, he claimed, perpetrators of such crimes would be instantly shot dead.

"We too should bring in such strong laws to hand out acceptable punishment to those guilty of crimes against women. The punishment should happen within three weeks of the crime," Jagan added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hyderabad rape and murder, hyderabad horror, k chandrasekhar rao, y s jagan mohan reddy, telangana encounter
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that at least 43 people were killed in Filmistan's Anaj Mandi area. (Photo: PTI)

NHRC seeks report in 'catastrophic' Anaj Mandi fire, issues notices to Delhi govt

'I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion,' Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

'Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler, David Ben-Gurion': Owaisi on CAB

State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that of total, 144 courts would hear cases of rape, while 74 courts would hear cases in which the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been slapped. (Photo: File)

UP Cabinet gives nod for setting 218 fast-track courts for rape, crimes against minor

Shashi Tharoor (Cong) opposed The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill at the introduction stage saying, the provision of automatic death penalty was against the law. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill introduced in LS, aims to promote safety on water



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NHRC seeks report in 'catastrophic' Anaj Mandi fire, issues notices to Delhi govt

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that at least 43 people were killed in Filmistan's Anaj Mandi area. (Photo: PTI)

'Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler, David Ben-Gurion': Owaisi on CAB

'I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion,' Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

UP Cabinet gives nod for setting 218 fast-track courts for rape, crimes against minor

State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that of total, 144 courts would hear cases of rape, while 74 courts would hear cases in which the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been slapped. (Photo: File)

SC partially lifts ban on construction in Delhi-NCR, allows It from 6 am to 6 pm

The top court had highlighted the problem of

Wait for Delhi HC's order: SC on plea filed in connection with Tis Hazari clash

The plea claimed that after police firing on lawyers at Tis Hazari court on November 02, some alleged incident of lawyer and cop attacks have taken place due to an altercation between the two. (Photo: ANI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham