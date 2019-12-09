Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 Disha case: Telangan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Disha case: Telangana govt sets up S.I.T. to probe encounter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITANYA T
Published Dec 9, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 1:02 am IST
The Special Investigation Team will now be faced with the task of unearthing facts behind the alleged exchange of fire.
Special Investigation Team logo
 Special Investigation Team logo

Hyderabad: The state government on Sunday issued orders for constituting a Special Investigation Team (S.I.T.) to probe the alleged exchange of fire between the police and the four accused in the case of the brutal gangrape and murder of Disha.

The government issued the orders for constituting the SIT, headed by Mahesh Bhagwat, commissioner, Rachakonda police, and comprising of seven other members of the ranks of SP, DCP, DSP and inspector.

 

The state government took into consideration the Supreme Court’s judgement in the case of PUCL versus the state of Maharashtra in deciding to form a Special Investigation Team, with only those officials who were not connected with the exchange of fire.

The government also had to factor in the fact of the handing over of the case registered against the four accused as well as the police officials involved in the encounter, after a team of the National Human Rights Commission visited the scenes of offence and subsequent developments.

The Special Investigation Team will now be faced with the task of unearthing facts behind the alleged exchange of fire and circumstances leading to the death of four accused in the Disha gang rape and murder case.

...
Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


