Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 Cong, JD(S) 'di ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong, JD(S) 'disqualified' in people's court: BJP after K'taka by-poll results

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 2:51 pm IST
Kateel was happy that the party made its presence felt for the first time in Mandya district.
"There were some regions where we never had our presence such as KR Pet and Chikkaballapura. Mandya had been the JD(S) citadel but today the BJP has won (in KR Pet in Mandya district)," he added. (Photo: File)
 "There were some regions where we never had our presence such as KR Pet and Chikkaballapura. Mandya had been the JD(S) citadel but today the BJP has won (in KR Pet in Mandya district)," he added. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Expressing joy over BJP's stellar performance in the Assembly by-elections in Karnataka, the party's state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said Congress and JD(S) have been "disqualified" in the people's court.

"Siddaramaiah (Congress) and H D Kumaraswamy (JDS) had created a narrative of 'disqualified MLAs' to discredit our candidates, but today the Congress and the JD(S) have been disqualified in the people's court and have given a verdict of 'Qualified' to our candidates," Kateel told reporters here.

 

The BJP had fielded 13 of the 15 turncoats, who were previously in Congress and the JD(S), but were disqualified by then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for indulging in anti-party activities.

Kateel was happy that the party made its presence felt for the first time in Mandya district.

"There were some regions where we never had our presence such as KR Pet and Chikkaballapura. Mandya had been the JD(S) citadel but today the BJP has won (in KR Pet in Mandya district)," he added.

The BJP state chief said he was confident that the Yediyurappa government would successfully complete its three- and-half year term and lead the state towards progress.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Shashi Tharoor (Cong) opposed The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill at the introduction stage saying, the provision of automatic death penalty was against the law. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill introduced in LS, aims to promote safety on water

The top court had highlighted the problem of

SC partially lifts ban on construction in Delhi-NCR, allows It from 6 am to 6 pm

The plea claimed that after police firing on lawyers at Tis Hazari court on November 02, some alleged incident of lawyer and cop attacks have taken place due to an altercation between the two. (Photo: ANI | File)

Wait for Delhi HC's order: SC on plea filed in connection with Tis Hazari clash

After facing debacle in the Karnataka bypolls, former chief minister Siddaramaiah resigned as Congress Legislative party leader on Monday. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah quits as Cong legislature party leader after K'taka bypoll defeat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Give citizenship to immigrants, but no voting rights for 25 years': Sanjay Raut

'The Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed because the Sikh, Hindus in the neighbouring countries are troubled. But Amit Shah had said that all infiltrators will be thrown out from the country, we want the number of immigrants removed in the last six months,' Raut said. (Photo: File)

'Nobody should tamper with the basic spirit of Constitution': Mamata Banerjee

'On this day in 1946, the Constituent Assembly met for the first time. My tribute to the founding fathers who created India's Constitution. We must never tamper with the basic spirit of what is written in this great document,' Banerjee tweeted. (Photo: File)

K'taka poll results message for all states where anyone betrays public mandate: PM

Modi said,

In view of multiple protests, entry, exit of Delhi’s 3 metro stations closed

'Invisible Hindu-Muslim partition': Sena raises concern over Citizenship bill

The Sena, which has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha, also pointed out that most of the states from the North East region have opposed the CAB along with Bihar where the BJP is sharing power with the JD(U), and West Bengal. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham