Nation Current Affairs 09 Dec 2019 Anti-Maritime Piracy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill introduced in LS, aims to promote safety on water

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
The proposed law is aimed at promoting the safety and security of India's maritime trade.
Shashi Tharoor (Cong) opposed The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill at the introduction stage saying, the provision of automatic death penalty was against the law. (Photo: PTI)
 Shashi Tharoor (Cong) opposed The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill at the introduction stage saying, the provision of automatic death penalty was against the law. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A bill which seeks to provide for stringent punishment, including death penalty or life imprisonment, to those involved in piracy at sea was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Shashi Tharoor (Cong) opposed The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill at the introduction stage saying, the provision of automatic death penalty was against the law.

 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the bill does not have automatic death penalty provision. He said it is factually incorrect to say that there is an automatic death penalty provision.

The proposed law is aimed at promoting the safety and security of India's maritime trade including the safety of its crew members, according to the bill.

The government is bringing the law as part of the commitment made by India while signing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982.

The UNCLOS was ratified by India in 1995. According to the statement of objects, India does not have a separate domestic legislation on piracy.

The provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to armed robbery and the Admiralty jurisdiction of certain courts have been invoked in the past to prosecute pirates apprehended by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

"But in the absence of any specific law relating to the offence of maritime piracy in India, problems are being faced in ensuring effective prosecution of the pirates," it said.

According to section 3 of the bill, "whoever commits any act of piracy, shall be punished (i) with imprisonment for life; or (ii) with death, if such person in committing the act of piracy causes death or an attempt thereof."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: anti-maritime piracy bill, shashi tharoor, s jaishankar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The top court had highlighted the problem of

SC partially lifts ban on construction in Delhi-NCR, allows It from 6 am to 6 pm

The plea claimed that after police firing on lawyers at Tis Hazari court on November 02, some alleged incident of lawyer and cop attacks have taken place due to an altercation between the two. (Photo: ANI | File)

Wait for Delhi HC's order: SC on plea filed in connection with Tis Hazari clash

After facing debacle in the Karnataka bypolls, former chief minister Siddaramaiah resigned as Congress Legislative party leader on Monday. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah quits as Cong legislature party leader after K'taka bypoll defeat

'If such type of direction for linkage of Aadhaar, PAN or Voter ID is ordered by the court, there may be a situation where data of genuine account holder (who are 80 per cent of the total) will also go in a foreign country, which may be unnecessary,' the court said. (Photo : File | Representational)

Delhi HC refuses to pass directions to Centre to link social media with Aadhaar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC partially lifts ban on construction in Delhi-NCR, allows It from 6 am to 6 pm

The top court had highlighted the problem of

Wait for Delhi HC's order: SC on plea filed in connection with Tis Hazari clash

The plea claimed that after police firing on lawyers at Tis Hazari court on November 02, some alleged incident of lawyer and cop attacks have taken place due to an altercation between the two. (Photo: ANI | File)

Delhi HC refuses to pass directions to Centre to link social media with Aadhaar

'If such type of direction for linkage of Aadhaar, PAN or Voter ID is ordered by the court, there may be a situation where data of genuine account holder (who are 80 per cent of the total) will also go in a foreign country, which may be unnecessary,' the court said. (Photo : File | Representational)

'Give citizenship to immigrants, but no voting rights for 25 years': Sanjay Raut

'The Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed because the Sikh, Hindus in the neighbouring countries are troubled. But Amit Shah had said that all infiltrators will be thrown out from the country, we want the number of immigrants removed in the last six months,' Raut said. (Photo: File)

Cong, JD(S) 'disqualified' in people's court: BJP after K'taka by-poll results
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham