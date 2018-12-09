search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

2 arrested, TV actress detained over Mumbai diamond trader’s murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Cops has identified accused as Sachin Pawar, ex-PA of Maharashtra minister and Dinesh Pawar, suspended constable.
However, police remain tight-lipped over actress Debolina Bhattacharya’s role in the case but hinted that more women from the entertainment industry may be summoned for questioning.   (Photo: Facebook)
 However, police remain tight-lipped over actress Debolina Bhattacharya’s role in the case but hinted that more women from the entertainment industry may be summoned for questioning.   (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: A former aide of Maharashtra minister was arrested in connection with the murder of a diamond trader who was found dead in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district two days ago. A popular television actress has also been detained. 

Police has identified the accused as Sachin Pawar, a former personal assistant of Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta and Dinesh Pawar, a suspended police constable who was arrested earlier in a rape case.

 

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee was detained after several hours of questioning. Police have not revealed her role in the case but hinted that some more women from the entertainment industry may be called for questioning.

According to police investigations and call data records have revealed that Udani was regular at some bars and in touch with several women, including those from the entertainment industry. 

The minister admitted that Sachin Pawar worked with him from 2004 to 2009 but claimed that he had severed all links with him after he was sacked from the BJP after he contested a civic body election in Mumbai as an independent. 

Udani, 57, had been reported missing by his family from his office from November 28. After nearly a week, on December 4, since he remained untraced and the family suspected something amiss, the police registered a kidnapping case.

His highly decomposed body, without any apparent injuries, was found late on December 5 and bereft of any identity paper. He was identified by his son from the clothes and shoes he was wearing.

...
Tags: rajeshwar udani, sachin pawar, debolina bhattacharya
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

5G speeds can reach download throughputs of 2Gbps.
 

Book review: Voice of the Runes by Manjiri Prabhu, chilling tale of love and deceit

An honorary invitee, Re Parker is swept into a torrent of mystery and intrigue when the HOD of the rune department Prof Heinz drops dead
 

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

Slated to hit the stands on 11 December 2018, the book has spine-chilling stories that dissects the anatomy of crime.
 

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

In a study involving mice, researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
 

With Christmas round the corner, here are 5 apps to throw perfect weekend party

There are number of things that one needs to take care of such as date, menu, music, convenience and what not. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala gets its 4 international airport in Kannur

Operations commenced as the airport’s first commercial aircraft, an Air India Express flight took off to Abu Dhabi.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Samajwadi Party spokesperson detained over scuffle with BJP leader on live TV

Bhadoria was later taken to Expressway police station after SP leaders and workers gathered at the Sector 20 police station, where he was earlier taken to. (Photo: Facebook)

5 security personnel injured in encounter in J&K's Srinagar

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ramdas Athawale slapped, pushed by man at Maharashtra event

The incident occurred as the minister came down after addressing meeting when the accused suddenly lunged at him, pushed and slapped him.  (Photo: File)

Centre calls all-party meet ahead of winter session of Parliament tomorrow

The Winter Session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it would be the second year in a row when it would begin in December. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham