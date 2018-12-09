2 arrested, TV actress detained over Mumbai diamond trader’s murder

However, police remain tight-lipped over actress Debolina Bhattacharya’s role in the case but hinted that more women from the entertainment industry may be summoned for questioning. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: A former aide of Maharashtra minister was arrested in connection with the murder of a diamond trader who was found dead in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district two days ago. A popular television actress has also been detained.

Police has identified the accused as Sachin Pawar, a former personal assistant of Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta and Dinesh Pawar, a suspended police constable who was arrested earlier in a rape case.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee was detained after several hours of questioning. Police have not revealed her role in the case but hinted that some more women from the entertainment industry may be called for questioning.

According to police investigations and call data records have revealed that Udani was regular at some bars and in touch with several women, including those from the entertainment industry.

The minister admitted that Sachin Pawar worked with him from 2004 to 2009 but claimed that he had severed all links with him after he was sacked from the BJP after he contested a civic body election in Mumbai as an independent.

Udani, 57, had been reported missing by his family from his office from November 28. After nearly a week, on December 4, since he remained untraced and the family suspected something amiss, the police registered a kidnapping case.

His highly decomposed body, without any apparent injuries, was found late on December 5 and bereft of any identity paper. He was identified by his son from the clothes and shoes he was wearing.