Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana election results may impact N Chandrababu Naidu’s prospects

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 9, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 2:26 am IST
AP political leaders are awaiting as eagerly as their TS counterparts, the results on Tuesday.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Hyderabad: The Telangana elections results will have impact the polls in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh where the polls are due in April next year along with Lok Sabha elections. 

AP political leaders are awaiting as eagerly as their TS counterparts, the results on Tuesday.

 

The effect will be felt more particularly on TD president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who took an active role in the campaign. It may significantly tell on his personal future in national politics and the fortunes of the Telugu Desam in AP. There could even be political changes in AP based on the TS Assembly results.

If the People’s Front wins, the personal stature of Mr Naidu, who campaigned vigorously for the alliance, will further improve and will bolster his attempts to emerge as a key leader in national politics who is forming a front against the BJP. This will also benefit the TD in the AP elections.

If the TRS wins, Mr Naidu may face problems in AP and from Telangana state. The TRS concentrated its campaign on Mr Naidu, making it a Rao vs Naidu affair. Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao in the campaign had hinted that the TRS would enter AP politics. In addition, TRS government may reopen the cash-for-vote case to trouble Mr Naidu.   

Tags: chief minister n chandrababu naidu, telangana elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




