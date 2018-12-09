search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana: Attempts on to tamper with EVMs, says Vanteru Pratap Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 12:43 am IST
The candidate alleged that policemen actively participated in distributing cash and liquor and asked CEO to take action.
Vanteru Pratap Reddy
 Vanteru Pratap Reddy

Hyderabad: Gajwel candidate from Prajakutami Vanteru Pratap Reddy on Saturday alleged that there is scope for tampering of EVMs in the constituency. 

Against this backdrop, Mr  Pratap Reddy complained to Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar and asked him to count VVPAT slips along with EVMs on December 11. 

 

Mr Reddy said that he would approach the court if the CEO did not consider his request. 

The candidate said that policemen actively participated in distributing cash and liquor and asked CEO to take action against them for acting as TRS agents. Reddy exuded confidence of emerging victorious over caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by a majority of 50,000 votes. 

“KCR will not even get deposits. He won the election by indulging in several corrupt practices and fearing the defeat he tried to repeat the same during the current election,” he added. 

Reddy further asserted that “true independence” will be achieved on December 11. 

He said Mr Rao has “killed” democracy and has not done anything for the development of Telangana in the last four-and-a-half years. He also said that he will re-open the Secretariat which has remained shut for the last four years.

Tags: electronic voting machines (evms), vvpat, vanteru pratap reddy, chief electoral officer rajat kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




