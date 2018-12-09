Ramdas Athawale slapped, pushed by man at Maharashtra event

The incident occurred as the minister came down after addressing meeting when the accused suddenly lunged at him, pushed and slapped him. (Photo: File)

Thane: Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale was allegedly pushed and assaulted by a man after a function in Ambernath town, late on Saturday night.

The incident occurred as the minister came down after addressing meeting when the accused suddenly lunged at him, pushed and slapped him.

Some of the supporters rushed to minister’s aid, pushed away the attacker and roughed him up.

#WATCH Maha: People thrash Pravin Gosavi, a worker of the youth wing of Republican Party of India, who slapped Union Minister & party leader Ramdas Athawale at an event in Thane y'day. Gosavi has been admitted to a hospital. FIR registered against him, investigation on. (08.12) pic.twitter.com/zvYmNaV8Wi — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2018

The motive behind the attack in not known. The man has been identified as Pravin Gosavi, an activist of Republican Party of India and has been detained by police for further investigation.