People voted for Congress with hope, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Published Dec 9, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 1:48 am IST
He said votes have been transferred among allies successfully.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (C), along with MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga (L) and Telangana TD president L. Ramana, addresses the media at Hotel Golconda in Hyderabad on Saturday. — R. Pavan
Hyderabad: Congress-led People’s Front leaders on Saturday exuded confidence of forming the government on December 12 in Telangana. TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the people voted for Congress and its allies on Friday with high hopes.

While expressing confidence that the Congress-led People’s Front would win 75 to 85 seats in the state, he said though the TRS had earlier said that they would win 100 seats, they have come down to 80 seats after witnessing the poll trend on Friday.

 

He claimed the People’s Front echoes the true voice of people of Telangana and it successfully highlighted the issues concerning common people. He said votes have been transferred among allies successfully. Maintaining that the people are tired of the four-and-half-year rule of Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the TRS would not win more than 35 seats.

The TPCC president has alleged that the Election Commission failed to conduct elections in a fair and transparent manner and hence Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar had to apologise to the people of Telangana. Referring to the exit polls which indicated the victory of the TRS, he said India Today editor Rajdeep Sardesai called him and asked him not to trust the survey by his own channel.

Telangana TD president L. Ramana said the People’s Front would implement its common agenda which would be monitored by a committee to be headed by Prof. M. Kodandaram. 

