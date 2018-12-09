search on deccanchronicle.com
Nomination of 3 MLAs to house upheld: Puducherry CM to file review

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2018, 2:21 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 2:28 am IST
The Central government also stood by Karanataka  on this issue  disrespecting the Supreme Court Judgement on the Cauvery water issue.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy
Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy on Saturday said that his government would file a review petition in Supreme Court against the recent verdict upholding the Centre's nomination of three BJP legislators as members of the assembly.

"The government completely respect the Supreme Court ruling upholding the nomination. But still the government has some criticism on it and the nomination issue raises some serious legal concerns . Thus the government will file a review petition after consulting legal experts ",said the Chief Minister.

 

The three nominated BJP MLAs — V.Saminathan, K.G. Shankar and S. Selvaganapathy — sworn in by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on July 4, 2017 without consulting the government which later led to heated exchange between the elected government and Ms Bedi. 

Thus Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on the other hand welcomed the Supreme court verdict and said that she was “exceedingly grateful” and “happy” at the judgment endorsing her appointment of the three nominated BJP MLAs to the territorial  Assembly. 

The Chief Minister also condemned the permission given to the government of Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Mekedatu project and said that his government would adopt a resolution on the issue condemning the action of central and Karnataka governments.

"The Central government also stood by Karanataka  on this issue  disrespecting the Supreme Court Judgement on the Cauvery water issue. The territorial administration had  filed a petition seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court along with government of Tamil Nadu.", He said.

The Chief Minister  said that the Central government failed to release any interim release to the Gaja cyclone affected Karaiakal region of the Union Territory.

" On request, the central team also visited Karaikal and assessed the damages . A report has been submitted  to the centre. The government has sought a relief of Rs 1342 crore but the centre failed to release any" said Mr Narayanasamy.

Talking on holding local body polls in Puducherry, the Chief Minister said that his government is in favor of conducting local body polls but in a proper way.

"The government wants to conduct the polls and there is no doubt in that. We want to do it in a proper way. Earlier the government had conducted an all party meeting on the matter and some legislators had raised some concerns. Another meeting would be conducted on 17 of this month to discuss the matter", he added.  

...
Tags: v. narayansamy, lt governor kiran bedi
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry




