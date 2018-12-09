search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mulayam Yadav surprises all, attends brother Shivpal’s ‘show of strength’ in Lucknow

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
The rally aims to target both the SP and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Sporting a red cap and a red-yellow-green scarf of the SSM, Mulayam drove in minutes after his younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav arrived.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Sporting a red cap and a red-yellow-green scarf of the SSM, Mulayam drove in minutes after his younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav arrived.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh surprised all by arriving for the rally organised by party rebel and younger brother Shivpal Yadav, who recently floated the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM).

Sporting a red cap and a red-yellow-green scarf of the SSM, Mulayam drove in minutes after his younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav arrived. 

 

Last month Mulayam had skipped the ‘birthday event’ organised by Shivpal for Mulayam in Saifai.

Workers from all 75 districts have converged at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan to attend the ‘Janakrosh’ rally.

The rally aims to target both the SP and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Hoardings and banners with slogans “Taiyaar Hai Hum” (We are ready) and ‘Shivpal Hain Bemisal (unparallel Shivpal)’ were seen across Lucknow.

Shivpal had floated the SSM in August this year after a protracted family feud between him and founder president Mulayam’s son and then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for the control of the party.

Shivpal first floated the SSM and then registered a political party with the name of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) with the Election Commission (EC).

...
Tags: mulayam singh yadav, samajwadi party, shivpal yadav, election commission
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

5G speeds can reach download throughputs of 2Gbps.
 

Book review: Voice of the Runes by Manjiri Prabhu, chilling tale of love and deceit

An honorary invitee, Re Parker is swept into a torrent of mystery and intrigue when the HOD of the rune department Prof Heinz drops dead
 

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

Slated to hit the stands on 11 December 2018, the book has spine-chilling stories that dissects the anatomy of crime.
 

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

In a study involving mice, researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
 

With Christmas round the corner, here are 5 apps to throw perfect weekend party

There are number of things that one needs to take care of such as date, menu, music, convenience and what not. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Won't hesitate to do it again': Army vice chief on surgical strike

India conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016 across the Line of Control as a response to a terrorist attack on an Indian Army base in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir earlier that month. (Representational Image)

‘Those in power today had promised Ram temple’: RSS leader’s dig at BJP

Speaking at a VHP rally at Ramlila Maidan  in Delhi, the RSS executive head said, 'Those in power today had promised to construct a Ram temple. They should listen to people and fulfil the demand of temple in Ayodhya. They are aware of the sentiments.' (Photo: File)

Thousands gathered in Delhi for VHP rally to demand bill for Ram temple

Besides Joshi, VHP president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar are also expected to address the rally. (Representational image)

RSS leading 'forces of darkness', it's now fight of ideas in Kerala: CPI(M) leader

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Karat, her party's lone woman politburo member, claimed the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala is not about religion but politics for the BJP. (Photo: File)

TMC workers 'purify' ground with 'ganga jal' after BJP's rally there

Trinamool Congress party workers in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district sprinkled ‘Ganga jal’ and cow dung water to “purify” the grounds were the BJP held a rally on Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham