Low polling in Hyderabad worries BJP, MIM

Hyderabad: The MIM and the BJP have expressed concern at the low polling in the Assembly segments in Hyderabad.

Though the polling percentage statewide stood at 73.2 per cent, the final figures released by the authorities showed that the city’s 15 seats recorded 48.9 per cent voting against 52.99 per cent for 2014.

The MIM leadership is confident of retaining its Chandrayanagutta, Nampally, Karwan, Yakuth-pura, Bahadurpura and Charminar seats. It has been worrying about a low turnout since their three-month of campaigning and padyatras have not had any impact. MIM cadres have also accused the MBT and the Congress for the low turnout alleging that the voters were frightened as the leaders of both parties had gone around in convoys in their constituencies.

The BJP leadership has been worrying about the triangular contests between the TRS and Congress-led People’s Front in many of its key constituencies. With the keen contest between People’s Front candidates and the TRS in Musheera-bad, Goshamahal, Cant-onment and Uppal, the BJP candidates have been relegated to the third position.

In Musheerabad, BJP state president Dr K. Laxman is contesting against TRS candidate M. Gopal and Mr M. Anil Kumar Yadav of the People’s Front. The fight has turned crucial in Uppal between TD candidate T. Veeresham Goud and TRS candidate B. Subhash Reddy and in Secunderabad Canton-ment between TRS nominee G. Sayanna and Sarve Satyanarayana of the Congress. Similarly Gos-hamahal saw Congress nominee Mukesh Goud and TRS candidate Premsingh Rathod pushing the BJP candidate to third position.