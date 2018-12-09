search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Low polling in Hyderabad worries BJP, MIM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 9, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 1:18 am IST
The MIM leadership is confident of retaining its Chandrayanagutta, Nampally, Karwan, Yakuth-pura, Bahadurpura and Charminar seats.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen logo.
 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen logo.

Hyderabad: The MIM and the BJP have expressed concern at the low polling in the Assembly segments in Hyderabad.

Though the polling percentage statewide stood at 73.2 per cent,  the final figures released by the authorities showed that the city’s 15 seats recorded 48.9 per cent voting against 52.99 per cent for 2014.

 

The MIM leadership is confident of retaining its Chandrayanagutta, Nampally, Karwan, Yakuth-pura, Bahadurpura and Charminar seats. It has been worrying about a low turnout since their three-month of campaigning and padyatras have not had any impact. MIM cadres have also accused the MBT and the Congress for the low turnout alleging that the voters were frightened as the leaders of both parties had gone around in convoys in their constituencies.

The BJP leadership has been worrying about the triangular contests between the TRS and Congress-led People’s Front in many of its key constituencies. With the keen contest between People’s Front candidates and the TRS in Musheera-bad, Goshamahal, Cant-onment and Uppal, the BJP candidates have been relegated to the third position.

In Musheerabad, BJP state president Dr K. Laxman is contesting against TRS candidate M. Gopal and Mr M. Anil Kumar Yadav of the People’s Front. The fight has turned crucial in Uppal between TD candidate T. Veeresham Goud and TRS candidate B. Subhash Reddy and in Secunderabad Canton-ment between TRS nominee G. Sayanna and Sarve Satyanarayana of the Congress. Similarly Gos-hamahal saw Congress nominee Mukesh Goud and TRS candidate Premsingh Rathod pushing the BJP candidate to third position. 

...
Tags: all india majlis-e-ittehadul muslimeen, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

5G speeds can reach download throughputs of 2Gbps.
 

Book review: Voice of the Runes by Manjiri Prabhu, chilling tale of love and deceit

An honorary invitee, Re Parker is swept into a torrent of mystery and intrigue when the HOD of the rune department Prof Heinz drops dead
 

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

Slated to hit the stands on 11 December 2018, the book has spine-chilling stories that dissects the anatomy of crime.
 

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

In a study involving mice, researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
 

With Christmas round the corner, here are 5 apps to throw perfect weekend party

There are number of things that one needs to take care of such as date, menu, music, convenience and what not. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sharad Yadav expresses regret for 'hurting' remarks on Vasundhara Raje

Yadav, a former JD(U) Rajya Sabha member, while campaigning for Loktantrik Janata Dal in Alwar in Rajasthan on Wednesday, had called Raje fat and asked people to give her rest. (Photo: PTI)

BJP in state of extreme panic, sensing defeats in Assembly polls: Congress

'We fought the British Raj and the BJP would do well to know that the day of judgement will come for it,' he said. (Photo: File)

CM Shivraj Chouhan calls himself 'biggest pollster', predicts BJP win

'I am the biggest surveyor (pollster) as I remain in the midst of public all day long. The BJP is set to romp home,' Chouhan told reporters after visiting the famous Shree Pitambara Peeth temple here. (Photo: File)

India to retain top spot in remittances with USD 80 bn: World Bank

The Bank said remittances to South Asia are projected to increase by 13.5 per cent to USD 132 billion in 2018, a stronger pace than the 5.7 per cent growth seen in 2017. (Representational Image)

Telangana witnesses 73.2% polling, says Chief Electoral Officer

In the city’s 15 constituencies, the voting figure was revised downwards to 48.9 per cent. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham