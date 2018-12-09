Kushwaha goes on fast to protest over Nitish govt's 'failed' school project

Kushwaha, the Minister of State for HRD, alleged that request for land for setting up the school in Devkund area of the district had been sent to the state government four months ago, but there has been no headway in this regard so far. (Photo: File)

Aurangabad: Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday went on a day-long fast in Aurangabad to protest against the "failure" of the Nitish Kumar government in the state to provide land for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Kushwaha, the Minister of State for HRD, alleged that request for land for setting up the school in Devkund area of the district had been sent to the state government four months ago, but there has been no headway in this regard so far.

"Because of the state government's non-cooperative attitude, the Kendriya Vidyala project here is stuck. Same is the case in Nawada district, where we will be observing a fast on Sunday," Kushwaha, flanked by supporters of his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, said.

The Bihar government, he said, has made a "very impractical" demand for grant of land, wanting a provision that the schools should have 75 per cent students from within the state.

"If we agree for such a provision here, we would have to give our assent for similar provisions in other states as well. Now, the Bihar government does not realise that barring Patna, one hardly finds students from other states in Kendriya Vidyalayas elsewhere," he said.

"On the other hand, a large number of students from Bihar study at central schools in other states. So, the condition laid down by them will end up harming our own boys and girls," the minister said.

Kushwaha, a former aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, floated his own outfit in 2013 after quitting the JD(U), and has been attacking the state government in the recent past over issues like law and order, and education.

He has also presented the Bihar government with a 25-point charter of demands on education.

The charter includes recruitment of teachers by the state public service commission, exempting teaching staff from preparing mid-day meals and making 75 per cent attendance compulsory for allowing students to appear in examinations.

An NDA ally, Kushwaha has of late been speaking against the BJP-led coalition from a number of forums, leading to speculations of his possible exit ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.