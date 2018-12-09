search on deccanchronicle.com
Kannur gets an international airport, fourth in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
The three other international airports in Kerala are in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.
Operations commenced as the airport’s first commercial aircraft, an Air India Express flight took off to Abu Dhabi.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kannur: Union Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Kannur International Airport today making Kerala the only state in India to have four such airports.

Operations commenced as the airport’s first commercial aircraft, an Air India Express flight took off to Abu Dhabi. 

 

The Opposition Congress boycotted the function to protest the exclusion of former CM Oommen Chandy from invitees list and the BJP also kept away protesting the government stand on hill temple Sabarimala.

