Nation, Current Affairs

K T Rama Rao says Chandrababu Naidu’s campaign caused damage to Kutami

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 9, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 1:14 am IST
He said that the tremendous response displayed by the people showed that they were supporting the development agenda of the TRS.
K T Rama Rao
 K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the TRS would win 100 seats, caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said that after December 11, “so-called psephologist” Lagadapati Rajagopal who has already taken ‘political sanyas’ will have to take survey sanyas also.

He said the turnout of voters was an indication of the silent revolution and the TRS would record a resounding victory on December 11. He said the campaign of AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu had caused huge damage to the Opposition alliance. “That is why Naidu’s picture was removed from the advertisements published two days before the elections,” he said.

 

Speaking to mediapersons along with ministers T. Srinivas Yadav and Dr Laxma Reddy and TRS leaders at Telangana Bhavan, he said the people had voted for the TRS with a lot of enthusiasm and thanked them.

Claiming that the voting was one-sided in favour of the TRS, Mr Rama Rao said that as per the reports received from the party cadre, TRS candidates would get the maximum vote share in a majority of seats. 

He said that the tremendous response displayed by the people showed that they were supporting the development agenda of the TRS.

“Though several conspiracies were hatched against the TRS by the Congress-led alliance for the past three months, the people rejected the alliances and supported the TRS,” he said.

He said the Congress-led alliance was extremely weak and none of its leaders had a statewide appeal. “Even the aspirants for the Chief Minister's post were so weak that they could not come out of their constituencies to campaign for the party,” Mr Rama Rao said.

Dismissing apprehensions that EVMs kept in strong rooms could be tampered with, he advised party workers to be alert and begin celebrations only after the counting of the last vote. 

Tags: k t rama rao, ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




