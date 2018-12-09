search on deccanchronicle.com
GO on English names into Tamil soon: Tamil culture minister K Pandiarajan

Published Dec 9, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 2:29 am IST
K Pandiarajan
Chennai; Towns, localities and streets that have English names will soon be reverted to their original Tamil names, Tamil culture minister K. Pandiarajan has informed. A Government Order (GO) to this effect will be issued in two weeks, he said.

 As per the initiative, Triplicane will be renamed as Thiruvallikeni, Tuticorin will become Thoothukudi, Poonamallee to Poovirundhavalli, Tiruchy as Tiruchirappalli while Egmore will become Ezhumbur, Ooty as Udhagamandalam and Villupuram as Vizhupuram. 

 

"Over 3,000 names will figure in the list that has been prepared in consultation with the revenue department, which is empowered to decide. The GO will be issued in two week's time," Mr. Pandiarajan told reporters here on Saturday.

He said already the issue of renaming the cities towns, localities and streets have been discussed with the officials concerned, and recently the list of names were finalised at a meeting of district collectors.

"Three departments have a role in this initiative. While the Tamil Department came up with the changes, the Revenue and Municipal Administration Departments vetted them before they are approved," Mr. Pandiarajan added.

Minister lauds Governor  
Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju lauded Governor Banwarilal Purohit for his efforts in discussing "important issues of Tamil Nadu" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 Speaking at the 136th birth anniversary celebrations of national poet Subramania Bharati (also known as Bharatiyar) held under the aegis of Vanavil Panpattu Maiyam and Tamil Development Department here Mr. Raju said, "just like Bharatiyar who fought for our freedom from the British, our Governor took the Tamils' problems to Delhi to be resolved."

 The Governor's meeting with the PM comes close on the heels of the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution condemning the nod granted to Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report for a balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. Mr. Purohit also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and held discussions on the same topic for 30 minutes. 

Tags: k pandiarajan, kadambur c. raju, banwarilal purohit
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




