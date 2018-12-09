search on deccanchronicle.com
GHMC gears up for counting of votes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Dec 9, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Corporation sets up 15 centres; completes first round of training.
Security personnel guard the counting centre at Kamala Nehru Exhibition Grounds in Yakutpura Assembly constituency on Saturday. — DC
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is gearing up for the counting of votes. The corporation has set up 15 counting centres and has completed the first round of training of the officials. The second session will be conducted on Monday. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have already reached the counting centres and are being guarded under tight security, including CCTV surveillance.

The process will begin with counting of postal ballots in the first half an hour on Tuesday, which will be followed by counting of the votes polled in the EVMs. After the conclusion of the counting process, the officials will randomly count the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. The counting process will be simultaneously monitored by the district election officer, chief election officer, Telangana chief election commissioner and the Election Commission of India in Delhi. 

 

Each counting centre will have 14 tables for officials and one table for the returning officer. Every table will have a counting supervisor, assistant supervisor and micro observer. Special identity cards will be provided to counting agents. 

The counting will be held at Prof. G. Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education at Osmania University in Secundera-bad, Osmania University MBA College in Sanathna-gar, Wesley College in Secunderabad Canton-ment Area, Reddy Women’s College in Nara-yanguda, Amberpet Mun-icipal Stadium, Kamala Nehru Exhibition Groun-ds in Yakutpura,  Masab Tank Polytechnic College, Sankethika Vidya Bhavan in Masab Tank, Koti Women’s College, two centres at Kotla Vijaya Bhas-kar Reddy Stadium, Nizam College Library Building in Chandrayan-gutta and two centres in Lal Bahadur Indoor stadium at Nampally.  

