search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Australia have been set a target of 323 runs on Day four of the first Test against India on Sunday. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test: Finch, Harris fall early in hosts' run chase of 323
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre calls all-party meet ahead of winter session of Parliament tomorrow

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 10:00 am IST
The session was delayed this year due to the assembly elections in five states.
The Winter Session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it would be the second year in a row when it would begin in December. (Photo: File)
 The Winter Session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it would be the second year in a row when it would begin in December. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government has called an all-party meeting on Monday ahead of the winter session of Parliament to build a consensus for smooth functioning of the two Houses.

At the customary session-eve meeting called by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, the prime minister usually lists the government's agenda and seeks the opposition's support for smooth transaction of official business.

 

This would be the last full-fledged Parliament session before the Lok Sabha polls.

The results of the assembly elections, in which both the ruling BJP and the Congress have high stakes, are bound to cast a shadow on parliamentary proceedings.

The results of polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram would be out on December 11, when the session begins.

The government would push for the passage of the 'triple talaq' bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. It had promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

The government also wants the Indian Medical Council amendment ordinance and the companies amendment ordinance to be passed as bills in this session.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it would be the second year in a row when it would begin in December.

The session was delayed this year due to the assembly elections in five states.

...
Tags: winter session, parliamentary affairs ministry, lok sabha elections, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

5G speeds can reach download throughputs of 2Gbps.
 

Book review: Voice of the Runes by Manjiri Prabhu, chilling tale of love and deceit

An honorary invitee, Re Parker is swept into a torrent of mystery and intrigue when the HOD of the rune department Prof Heinz drops dead
 

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

Slated to hit the stands on 11 December 2018, the book has spine-chilling stories that dissects the anatomy of crime.
 

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

In a study involving mice, researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
 

With Christmas round the corner, here are 5 apps to throw perfect weekend party

There are number of things that one needs to take care of such as date, menu, music, convenience and what not. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Individual view: Army chief dismisses DS Hooda's remark on 'surgical strikes'

The Army Chief noted that Hooda was 'one of the main persons involved in the conduct of these operations. So, I respect his words very much.' (Photo: File)

Kushwaha goes on fast to protest over Nitish govt's 'failed' school project

Kushwaha, the Minister of State for HRD, alleged that request for land for setting up the school in Devkund area of the district had been sent to the state government four months ago, but there has been no headway in this regard so far. (Photo: File)

Army hands over soldier accused in Bulandshahr violence to UP police

Jitendra Malik, also known as Jettu Fauji was handed over to the police by the Army.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Karnataka: Capital 2, CM’s please-North ploy!

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

Sharad Yadav expresses regret for 'hurting' remarks on Vasundhara Raje

Yadav, a former JD(U) Rajya Sabha member, while campaigning for Loktantrik Janata Dal in Alwar in Rajasthan on Wednesday, had called Raje fat and asked people to give her rest. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham