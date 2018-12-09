search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bulandshahr violence: Jawan held, SSP, 2 others transferred for negligence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Dec 9, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 1:45 am IST
A magisterial probe had been ordered by the government into the incidents.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Bahadur Singh has been transferred to DGP headquarters in Lucknow and has been replaced by the Superintendent of Police of Sitapur, Prabhakar Chaudhary. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Bahadur Singh has been transferred to DGP headquarters in Lucknow and has been replaced by the Superintendent of Police of Sitapur, Prabhakar Chaudhary. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Heads have finally begun to roll in Bulandshahr where one inspector and a civilian were killed in mob violence on Dec. 3.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday removed Bulandshahr SSP K.B. Singh, along with Syana Circle Officer Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingrawati  chowki incharge Suresh Kumar for alleged negligence that led to the Dec. 3 violence and the killing of the inspector.

 

Jeetu Fauji, the Army jawan who is one of the accused in the violence, was also arrested from Sopore in Kashmir on Saturday and handed over to the UP STF and is being brought to Bulandshahr.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that the Senior Superintendent of Police will be replaced by Sitapur SP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

The government transferred two other policemen of Bulandshahr — Circle Officer Syana Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingravati police chowki in-charge Suresh Kumar.

Additional Director General (ADG) Intelligence SB Shiradkar had Friday submitted a report on the violence. The transfers are understood to be in line with the findings of the report on police handling of the situation. 

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth, Sumit, were killed in violence over an alleged cow slaughter incident in the city. The inspector and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under attack. 

Singh was the investigating officer of the Dadri lynching case from September 28, 2015 to November 9, 2015. However, the chargesheet had been filed by a different IO in March, 2016. 

Police have arrested nine accused in the Bulandshahr case but the main conspirator, Yogesh Raj, the district convener of the Bajrang Dal, is on the run. In a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, Raj had claimed innocence.

Another suspect is Jeetu Fauji, and a police team has been sent to Jammu to nab him, a senior officer said. 

Another inquiry by a government-constituted SIT is underway, and the team is going into every minute detail and video footage of the incident, the officer said.

Also, a magisterial probe had been ordered by the government into the incidents.     —PTI 

...
Tags: chief minister yogi adityanath, bulandshahr violence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Related Stories

Bulandshahr inspector killing: Accused Army jawan nabbed from Sopore


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

5G speeds can reach download throughputs of 2Gbps.
 

Book review: Voice of the Runes by Manjiri Prabhu, chilling tale of love and deceit

An honorary invitee, Re Parker is swept into a torrent of mystery and intrigue when the HOD of the rune department Prof Heinz drops dead
 

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

Slated to hit the stands on 11 December 2018, the book has spine-chilling stories that dissects the anatomy of crime.
 

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

In a study involving mice, researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
 

With Christmas round the corner, here are 5 apps to throw perfect weekend party

There are number of things that one needs to take care of such as date, menu, music, convenience and what not. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sharad Yadav expresses regret for 'hurting' remarks on Vasundhara Raje

Yadav, a former JD(U) Rajya Sabha member, while campaigning for Loktantrik Janata Dal in Alwar in Rajasthan on Wednesday, had called Raje fat and asked people to give her rest. (Photo: PTI)

BJP in state of extreme panic, sensing defeats in Assembly polls: Congress

'We fought the British Raj and the BJP would do well to know that the day of judgement will come for it,' he said. (Photo: File)

CM Shivraj Chouhan calls himself 'biggest pollster', predicts BJP win

'I am the biggest surveyor (pollster) as I remain in the midst of public all day long. The BJP is set to romp home,' Chouhan told reporters after visiting the famous Shree Pitambara Peeth temple here. (Photo: File)

India to retain top spot in remittances with USD 80 bn: World Bank

The Bank said remittances to South Asia are projected to increase by 13.5 per cent to USD 132 billion in 2018, a stronger pace than the 5.7 per cent growth seen in 2017. (Representational Image)

Telangana witnesses 73.2% polling, says Chief Electoral Officer

In the city’s 15 constituencies, the voting figure was revised downwards to 48.9 per cent. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham