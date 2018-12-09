Army hands over soldier accused in Bulandshahr violence to UP police

Jitendra Malik, also known as Jettu Fauji was handed over to the police by the Army. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bulandhshahr: An army man, a key suspect in police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s killing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, was arrested by the UP police at midnight.

Jitendra Malik, also known as Jettu Fauji was handed over to the police by the Army.

"We've arrested Army jawan Jitendra Malik. He was handed over by Army at 12:50 am today. Preliminary interrogation has been done. He is being sent to Bulandshahr and will be produced before court for judicial custody," said senior officer Abhishek Singh in Meerut.

Malik was posted in Srinagar was with the Rashtriya Rifles. He was on 15-day leave when the mob violence took place in his hometown Bulandshahr and is seen in various videos shot that day.

In these photos, he is right next to Yogesh Raj of the Bajrang Dal, the main accused in the case.

Inspector Singh and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under mob attack last Monday. Singh was assaulted with a sharp weapon and then shot in the head.

On Saturday, a top police officer in Bulandshahr, and two other officers were transferred for not being fast enough in reacting to the situation that arose after animal carcasses were found.