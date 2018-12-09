search on deccanchronicle.com
Amit Shah to discuss 2019 strategy as BJP top guns go into ‘exit’ huddle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Dec 9, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 1:59 am IST
The BJP, sources said, has also called a meeting of its national office-bearers on December.
New Delhi: A day after most exit polls predicted the BJP losing its grip over the three key states falling in the ‘Hindi heartland’ and the much-needed electoral gains for the Congress ahead of the 2019 electoral battle, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday held a crucial meeting with the party’s national general secretaries to deliberate on the party’s own feedback from the ground from the five states that went to polls. 

The BJP, sources said, has also called a meeting of its national office-bearers on Dec. 13 to discuss the Assembly polls results and to strategise for the Lok Sabha polls.

 

Results of the Assembly polls of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana state will be declared on December 11.

In Mizoram, the predictions favoured Mizoram National Front (MNF) over the Congress, which had been ruling the Northeastern state for a decade. 

When asked about the party’s performance in the three ‘Hindi heartland’ state Assembly polls, Mr Shah asserted that the BJP will retain power in these states. 

In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP has been ruling since 2003 and is confident of forming the government for the fourth time in a row.

In case the poll predictions come true, especially in MP and Chhattisgarh, its impact could be drastic for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls and the saffron poll managers would be forced to restrategise its electoral tactics, the sources said.

Meanwhile, not giving any heed to the exit polls predictions that the BJP and the Congress are in tight race, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his party will win with a comfortable majority. 

“I am the biggest surveyor as I remain in the midst of public all-day long. The BJP is set to romp home... I have come to seek the blessing of goddess Pitambara for the well-being of Madhya Pradesh,” he said after visiting the Shree Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia. 

However, the Congress is confident that “anti-incumbency” against the BJP will bring it to power in the state. “We have got the blessings of every section of society in the elections and we are on the way to win the polls,” Mr Chouhan said. 

