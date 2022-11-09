  
Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2022 Governor Tamilisai S ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expresses doubts of her phone being tapped

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 9, 2022, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2022, 7:25 pm IST
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: In an open face-off with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed doubts that her phones are being tapped.

"I doubt (that) my phones are tapped. Undemocratic situation is there in the state, particularly in respecting the Governor. I want to clarify all those things," she said in a press conference.

She refused to elaborate saying that there were some social media posts linking Raj Bhavan with the recent "TRS MLAs poaching case".

Tags: raj bhavan, k chandrasekhar rao, dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


