Revanth Reddy demands EWS quota in ongoing police recruitment

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy during the press conference along with other senior leaders at Jubilee hills. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy demanded that the state government consider implementing the EWS quota in police recruitment, after the Supreme Court recently paved the way for states to implement the 10% quota.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth said that as many as 15,000 aspirants lost opportunities in the absence of an EWS reservation.

Revanth said that the TRS failed to keep its promise of job creation despite Telangana getting statehood.

For police recruitments, the government issued a notification in August 2022 to fill vacancies, with aspirants required to secure 60 marks in the written exam. The cut-offs for SC and ST candidates were relaxed, at 20 and 25 marks, respectively.

However, there was no mention of the EWS cut-off, Revanth said in the letter.

With those who qualified as per the above criteria set to submit their certificates for physical tests on November 10, Revanth said, “We demand the state government to implement the EWS quota in police recruitment in helping thousands of candidates in getting jobs. If the government fails to respond on the issue, the Congress party will take a plan of action in fighting against the ruling TRS government.”