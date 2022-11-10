  
Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2022 Revanth Reddy demand ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Revanth Reddy demands EWS quota in ongoing police recruitment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Nov 10, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 8:32 am IST
TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy during the press conference along with other senior leaders at Jubilee hills. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
 TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy during the press conference along with other senior leaders at Jubilee hills. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy demanded that the state government consider implementing the EWS quota in police recruitment, after the Supreme Court recently paved the way for states to implement the 10% quota.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth said that as many as 15,000 aspirants lost opportunities in the absence of an EWS reservation.

Revanth said that the TRS failed to keep its promise of job creation despite Telangana getting statehood.

For police recruitments, the government issued a notification in August 2022 to fill vacancies, with aspirants required to secure 60 marks in the written exam. The cut-offs for SC and ST candidates were relaxed, at 20 and 25 marks, respectively.

However, there was no mention of the EWS cut-off, Revanth said in the letter.

With those who qualified as per the above criteria set to submit their certificates for physical tests on November 10, Revanth said, “We demand the state government to implement the EWS quota in police recruitment in helping thousands of candidates in getting jobs. If the government fails to respond on the issue, the Congress party will take a plan of action in fighting against the ruling TRS government.”

...
Tags: a revanth reddy, ews quota, supreme court, k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 10 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Sharath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma (Image credit: Youtube)

Delhi liquor policy case: ED arrests Aurobindo Pharma director

Representational image.

Missing 3-year boy traced in a day

The Election Commission of India (ECI) commenced a special brief revision of electoral rolls across the country to enrol unenrolled eligible citizens. (Representational DC image)

Electors awareness rally held in Tirupati

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive searches at the offices of the Salarpuria Sattva Group and froze assets worth Rs 49.99 crore. (Photo: Representational Image)

ED raids Salarpuria Sattva Group, freezes Rs 50 crore



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after securing bail in money laundering case

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut leaves after being produced at a court, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Raut was on Wednesday granted bail in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of 'Patra Chawl'. (Photo: PTI)

Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administers oath to Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (PTI )

PM Modi unveils logo, theme website of India's G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the of logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu to file review petition against SC nod to EWS quota

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a review meeting with top officials (Image: PTI)

Telangana HC allows cops to probe poachgate incident

Issuing the order, Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy made it clear that the investigation into a crime of such a nature could not be stalled indefinitely. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->