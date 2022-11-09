  
Nation, Current Affairs

Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 9, 2022, 10:55 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2022, 10:59 am IST
President Draupadi Murmu administers oath to Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (PTI )
New Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday was sworn in as Chief Justice of India after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demitted office.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice DY Chandrachud at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others were present on the occasion.

Justice Chandrachud succeeds Chief Justice UU Lalit who retired on November 9.

The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday has become the 50th head of the Judiciary of the country. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Last Month the Centre Government had notified the name of Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, as the Chief Justice of India, with effect from November 9, 2022.

The press statement issued in this regards stated that "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, as the Chief Justice of India, with effect from November 9, 2022."

Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

This has become the first time in the history of the judiciary, Father and son have become CJI.

Justice Chandrachud is known as a progressive and liberal judge of the country. He is also considered as very sensitive to the fundamental rights of citizens and the most distinctive feature of Justice Chandrachud is known for his tough attitude towards the abusers.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

