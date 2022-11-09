Goods train derails, AP train services affected

A view of the derailed goods train at ILTD Junction in Rajahmundry on Wednesday morning. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: Train services has been hit in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday after a goods train derailed at Rajahmundry railway station limits, according to the railways authorities. Service of nine trains passing through Visakhapatnam railway station has been affected after the derailment of goods train.

The car-laden goods train was going to Kolkata.

Most of the affected trains are between Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

The railways' repair and rescue team reached the spot to clear the line and the services will be rescheduled by Wednesday noon, the railways stated in a media release.