AU demolishes shops close to the engineering college ground for PM security

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 9, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2022, 12:35 am IST
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo)

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University authorities with the help of the GVMC, revenue and the police on Tuesday morning demolished over 15 shops, close to the engineering college ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on November 12.

Andhra University registrar Prof. V. Krishna Mohan said GVMC personnel with the help of police removed all the shops for security reasons in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit to the campus.

“People had unauthorisedly put up car garages, service centres and scrap depots on the road causing traffic problems and pollution. They did not take any permission from the university authorities or a licence from appropriate authorities, he said.

Asked about the petrol bunk and the Three Town Police Station, the registrar said the bunk signed a lease agreement and was paying a rent of Rs 2 lakh every month. The Three Town Police Station was allowed due to security reasons, he said.

Shopkeepers said they established their garages and service centres 30 years ago with the permission of AU authorities who gave them the land for livelihood.

``They did not serve any notice. Some civilians accompanied by uniformed police personnel came to the shops around midnight and demolished all the temporary sheds,’’ said S Satyanarayana, who had a motor garage.

He also said the land belonged to a private agency and university had no right to demolish the sheds.

 

andhra university (au), prime minister narendra modi
India, Andhra Pradesh


