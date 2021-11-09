Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 Owaisi demands full ...
Owaisi demands full Parliamentary debate on India-India ties, situation in border

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2021, 11:09 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 11:09 am IST
The Hyderabad MP also demanded that the Narendra Modi-led government take an all party delegation of MPs to all the contentious border areas
Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)
 Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP of remaining silent on the issue of China, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi here on Monday sought a full debate in the upcoming Parliament session on China-India ties and the state of affairs on the border.

The Hyderabad MP also demanded that the Narendra Modi-led government take an all party delegation of MPs to all the contentious border areas as well and where Chinese army is "sitting" in India's territory.

 

"This will allow us to reassert our sovereignty and keep the public informed," the All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief told reporters here. Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the country that Chinese army has not intruded into Indian territory. "But, this statement of the Prime Minister has turned out to be false because China has been sitting in our territory and Chinese PLA is not moving out. In Arunachal Pradesh, China has set up permanent structures and also a village," he claimed.

Owaisi accused the Modi government of deliberate silence and denial on Chinese "intrusion" in Indian territory and added "hence we are demanding a full debate has to happen in the winter session of Parliament".

 

If the government says that no debate in Parliament can happen on this as it is a national issue then a secret sitting of the House can be conducted under Lok Sabha rule 248, Owaisi said. Owaisi further said before 2014, Modi who was Gujarat Chief Minister used to say that the problem is not on the borders, the problem is in Delhi. "Chief Minister Modi used to talk big about national security but now Prime Minister Modi doesn't even utter China's name," Owaisi said.

The country should know. This government had earlier taken an all party delegation to Kashmir, he said.

 

"What is there to hide. We (an all party delegation) will assert our sovereignty and will give reply to China that it is our area," Owaisi added.

Tags: aimim leader asaduddin owaisi, india china border, hyderabad mp, chinese army
Location: India, Telangana


