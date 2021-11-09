Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 Nitish Kumar to hold ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nitish Kumar to hold meeting on November 16 to review liquor ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Nov 9, 2021, 7:16 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 7:16 am IST
This will be the second review meeting called by the CM after at least 31 people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar
Mr Nitish Kumar said the prohibition law was implemented in Bihar on the demand of women. (PTI)
 Mr Nitish Kumar said the prohibition law was implemented in Bihar on the demand of women. (PTI)

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he has called a high-level meeting on November 16 to “review the effectiveness of the liquor ban” in the state. This will be the second review meeting called by the CM after at least 31 people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in dry Bihar within a span of three days.

The deaths have been reported from Gopalganj, West Champaran and Samastipur districts.

 

“I have asked the chief secretary and the DGP to keep a tab on every aspect related to the violation of liquor prohibition. They have been asked to assess the loopholes and find out how the violators are slipping away from the administration”, Mr Nitish Kumar said on the sidelines of his janata darbar.

He had earlier said that “situations like this occur if people consume wrong things”. On Monday, he reiterated his earlier statement and said “those who are speaking against the prohibition must remember that the act was passed unanimously by the legislature”.

 

He also stressed the need to spread awareness about the prohibition law and the consequences of liquor consumption. Mr Nitish Kumar said the prohibition law was implemented in Bihar on the demand of women.

Liquor prohibition was the first major announcement by Mr Kumar after he was sworn in as chief minister for the fifth time after his emphatic victory in 2015. The ban was imposed on April 5, 2016, but the stringent excise law was brought into force in October 2016. Consumption, dealing and conniving to sell liquor were made a criminal offence under Bihar’s prohibition law.

 

Mr Kumar faced sharp criticism from the Opposition parties after the death toll jumped recently. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in a series of statements, declared the liquor prohibition policy “a complete failure”.

The twist in the controversy came after the BJP, an ally of Mr Kumar’s Janata Dal (UUnited), recently called for a review of the prohibition policy. “Liquor prohibition was implemented six years ago with good intentions but I think that there is a need to review the act”, BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal said.

 

...
Tags: bihar cm nitish kumar, bihar liquor ban
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Horoscope 09 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The guidelines are for short term travellers - 2 days or less - from Maharashtra by any mode of transport.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Karnataka govt issues Covid guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra

NCB witness Prabhakar Sail. (Photo: PTI)

Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team questions Prabhakar Sail for over 10 hours

People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai on November 8, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

More rains predicted for flooded Chennai

A total of seven CRPF jawans were injured in the incident. (Representational Image. PTI)

CRPF jawan opens fire on colleagues, kills four



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Target killers back; Srinagar cop shot dead

Soldiers stand guard during a search operation reportedly conducted after a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in Bemina area of Srinagar. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Supreme Court concerned over eight states not giving consent for CBI probe

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF soldiers killed, 3 injured after firing by a jawan

The seven injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana. (Representational image: PTI)

Delhi gears up for Afghanistan meeting tomorrow, China to stay away

Sources said the conference is to be chaired by national security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->