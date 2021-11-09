Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 Karnataka CM announc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 crore for Kannada Bhavan in Goa

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2021, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 1:37 pm IST
The CM gave this assurance to the office bearers of All Goa Kannada Maha Sangha, who met him at his home office Krishna' in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced Rs 10 crore for the construction of 'Kannada Bhavan' in neighboring Goa.

The Chief Minister gave this assurance to the office bearers of All Goa Kannada Maha Sangha, who met him at his home office Krishna' in Bengaluru. The delegation was led by BJP national general secretary and MLA C T Ravi.

 

Noting that a large number of people from north Karnataka have settled in Goa, and they are promoting and safeguarding Kannada and its culture there, Bommai said, the government is committed to building Kannada Bhavan in Goa in the interests of Kannadigas.

He directed officials to identify land and prepare a detailed project report for construction of the Kannada Bhavan in Goa, the CMO in a statement said.

All Goa Kannada Maha Sangha honorary president Siddanna Meti, and other office-bearers expressed happiness about the Chief Minister's announcement, it said.

 

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, karnataka chief minister, karnataka, kannada bhavan
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributing food to rain-affected people. (Photo: Twitter/@mkstalin)

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas in Chennai

A medic prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin, at a private hospital, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Dakshina Kannada: 3,000 NSS volunteers deployed to motivate people to get vaccinated

The elections are necessitated due to the retirement of the sitting members. (Photo: AP/File)

Biennial polls to legislative councils in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh on Dec 10

The Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala was built across Periyar River following the Periyar lake lease agreement. (Photo: Facebook/File)

Mullaperiyar dam tree felling: Tamil Nadu releases Kerala's order granting permission



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sameer Wankhede's father files police complaint against Maha minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (PTI)

Chhath puja: Devotees raise concerns over toxic foam floating in Yamuna river

The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content that is caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. (ANI Photo)

India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks, say sources

COVAX officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records 10,126 new Covid cases, daily rise lowest in 266 days

Swaminarayan saints give final touches to a 'rangoli' to mark India's 1 billion vaccine dose milestone, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->