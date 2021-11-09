Nation Current Affairs 09 Nov 2021 India could ship vac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks, say sources

REUTERS
Published Nov 9, 2021, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 12:30 pm IST
WHO, which co-leads COVAX, has been urging India to restart supplies for the programme
COVAX officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries. (Photo: PTI/File)
 COVAX officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: India could resume deliveries of COVID-19 shots to global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX in a few weeks for the first time since April, two health industry sources said, ending a suspension of supplies that has hurt poor countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which co-leads COVAX, has been urging India to restart supplies for the programme, especially after it sent about 4 million doses to its neighbours and partners in October.

 

Based on an informal approval from India, COVAX officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries, said one of the sources, both of whom declining to be identified pending a final agreement.

Covishield is a licensed version of the AstraZeneca shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker.

SII has nearly quadrupled its output of Covishield to up to 240 million doses a month since April, when India stopped all exports in order to inoculate its own people during a surge of cases.

 

"There will need to be purchase orders confirmed to SII, labelling and packing, export authorisation granted for each of these shipments," said the source. "So the first deliveries, assuming the Indian government grants export authorisation, won't happen until a few weeks from now."

SII, the health ministry and the WHO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ministry said in a statement earlier in the day that Indian states had more than 159 million unutilised doses of various vaccines, as inoculations have slowed after 79% of the country's 944 million adults got one dose and 37% got two doses.

 

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla told Reuters last month that the company could send 20 million to 30 million doses a month to COVAX in November and December, which would increase to "large volumes" from January once India's own needs were met.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that COVAX had the money and the contracts to buy vaccines for low-income countries but "manufacturers have not played their part".

COVAX in September cut its 2021 delivery target by nearly 30% to 1.425 billion doses.

...
Tags: covishield, covishield vaccine, astrazeneca vaccine, covax, covax global vaccines facility
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Second year degree student Anshad of Naher Arts and Science College in Kanhirode near here was allegedly ragged by his senior students. (Representational image)

Six students held for ragging in Kerala

The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content that is caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. (ANI Photo)

Chhath puja: Devotees raise concerns over toxic foam floating in Yamuna river

The court was told that there was an urgency as the poll process had been stayed. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea related to polls for Bengaluru civic body

Infants being shifted to other wards after a fire erupted in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Government Kamal Nehru hospital in Bhopal, Monday night, Nov 8, 2021. (PTI)

Four infants die in hospital fire in Bhopal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sameer Wankhede's father files police complaint against Maha minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (PTI)

India records 10,126 new Covid cases, daily rise lowest in 266 days

Swaminarayan saints give final touches to a 'rangoli' to mark India's 1 billion vaccine dose milestone, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Four infants die in hospital fire in Bhopal

Infants being shifted to other wards after a fire erupted in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Government Kamal Nehru hospital in Bhopal, Monday night, Nov 8, 2021. (PTI)

Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team questions Prabhakar Sail for over 10 hours

NCB witness Prabhakar Sail. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->